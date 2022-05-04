"Pep did not overthink" "All my prayers have been answered" - Manchester City fans thrilled with one player's inclusion in the starting XI against Real Madrid

Manchester City fans seem happy with the lineup that Pep Guardiola has chosen for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid tonight (Wednesday, May 4).

City struggled to cope with Vinicius Jr.’s pace in the last game. Kyle Walker is back in after missing the first leg due to an injury, with Joao Cancelo starting at left-back. The rest of the starting lineup is the same as it was in the first leg, with Gabriel Jesus the lone striker and Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez starting on either flank.

Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne are the two attacking midfielders, with Rodri as the lone defensive midfielder. As is obvious from fan reactions, people do not seem to have any complaints with the overall lineup:

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN KYLE WALKER STARTING AT THE BERNABEUUUUUUU. ALL MY PRAYERS HAVE BEEN ANSWERED KYLE WALKER STARTING AT THE BERNABEUUUUUUU. ALL MY PRAYERS HAVE BEEN ANSWERED

Nathan @XNathan24 Kyle Walker being back for City might actually be the difference tonight Kyle Walker being back for City might actually be the difference tonight

griezmárr @ammarzahar_ Walker + cancelo are back tonight Walker + cancelo are back tonight 💪💪

Pedro Vieira @visualsbypedro 🏽 Walker about to run over Vinicius That lineup for the game tonight is just🏽 Walker about to run over Vinicius That lineup for the game tonight is just 👌🏽 Walker about to run over Vinicius

Shaqkill da 6'8 🏀🎮 @Shaqkillzz Walker to match vinicius speed Walker to match vinicius speed

Real Madrid obviously have home advantage and are fully capable of pulling off a comeback. Karim Benzema is in top form and Ancelloti's team can be expected to go all out, especially in the second half if they don't get ahead early enough.

Manchester City will be optimistic about their chances despite Real Madrid threat

The fact is that Manchester City and Liverpool are in a league of their own. Real Madrid were initially not expected to make it all the way to the semi-finals but they have shown remarkable resolution throughout the group stages and up until now. However, the kind of football Pep Guardiola’s men have played thus far speaks for itself.

Kevin De Bruyne has become a late contender for the Ballon d’Or despite being injured for much of the season. Carlo Ancelloti’s team will need to be defensively resolute and will in all probability dominate possession.

At the same time, the fact that the second leg will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu will hold Madrid in good stead. Karim Benzema only needs a few chances to impact the game. Madrid might be forced to attack, which would leave spaces for Manchester City.

The game is expected to be another goal-fest, but City appear to have more than what it takes to reach the final safely. An all-English Champions League final on May 28 appears to be on the cards.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit