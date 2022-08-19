"Pep didn't have to sell the club to me" – Erling Haaland reveals motive behind Manchester City transfer

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has said that he didn't require persuasion from head coach Pep Guardiola to join the Premier League champions prior to his high-profile summer transfer.

Haaland, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £51 million, made his debut for his new club in a 3-1 defeat against Liverpool in the Community Shield last month. However, the Norwegian has made an impressive start to his Premier League career.

During Manchester City's 2-0 win over West Ham United on the opening matchday, Haaland opened his account for the season with a brace. He also contributed an assist in his team's 4-0 home victory against newly promoted Bournemouth on August 13.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Haaland explained his reasoning behind joining the six-time Premier League winners. He said:

"Well, Pep didn't have to sell the club to me, that's for sure. He didn't have to sell anything. For starters, he's a special trainer and that was so important to me. We all know what he has done for his clubs, but also for players and for the game in general. That's something I want to be part of. I think we can have a lot of fun together."

Speaking about his current club, he added:

"It's huge. The facilities around us, the staff, the people around the club, it's a huge organization. It's a very professional club, it does everything in a good way to help the players which I really like."

Haaland, who penned a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, netted 27 goals and provided five assists in 29 matches across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season. He is expected to lead the Citizens to a fifth domestic title in the space of six seasons.

Manchester City will next lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United at St. James' Park on August 21.

Virgil van Dijk backs Erling Haaland to shine at new club Manchester City

Speaking after Liverpool's Community Shield triumph, Virgil van Dijk shared his two cents on Haaland. He said (via GOAL):

"He [Haaland] will make defenders' lives in England horrible. He is so direct; he has everything; he can head the ball; he is quick. I'm not going to give him too much advice, but I think he will know he has to focus on his own game and not worry about what others have to say."

He added:

"There’s pressure with others coming in for a big price tag. What can you do about that? You come into a club to perform; the club pays a big transfer fee; you can't control that. You have to keep your head down, and in this case, score as many goals for Manchester City as possible.

