"Perfect choice for big games like this" - Barcelona fans react as veteran star included in XI for UCL clash against Benfica

Barcelona fans online were satisfied with the inclusion of Wojciech Szczesny in their starting XI to face Benfica away in the UEFA Champions League on January 21. The veteran goalkeeper has made three appearances and maintained two clean sheets since joining the Catalans in September 2024.

Hansi Flick included Wojciech Szczesny over La Masia graduate Inaki Pena against Benfica. Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, and Jules Kounde form the backline. Pedri, Gavi, and Marc Casado form the midfield. Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal feature in attack.

Fans reacted on X to the line-up with many being happy about Wojciech Szczesny being the starting goalkeeper. One X user wrote:

"Szczesny perfect choice for big games like this."

"It is not a punishment, Pena is set to play in the league and szczesny for the cups," a fan wrote.

"All that matters is for us to win. We all know Szczęsny is a better keeper even though Inaki Peña has been up to task when we needed him. But Szczęsny wasn’t signed to become second choice unless he flops then I don’t know," another user opined.

"Szczęsny career at FC Barcelona might be magical, just imagine him doing what Courtois did for Real Madrid while being a sub," another netizen added.

Fans continued to rejoice the Polish shot-stopper's inclusion in the starting XI:

"Yes Szczesny playing," a fan rejoiced.

"Szczęsny starting? Easy win," another user remarked.

"Szczesny starts, thank you Hansi flick," a Culer chimed in.

Hansi Flick explained why Wojciech Szczesny was one of Barcelona's best signings this season

Wojciech Szczesny - Source: Getty

In the pre-match press conference (h/t Barca Blaugranes), Barcelona boss Hansi Flick called Wojciech Szczesny one of the best signings the club made. He said:

“I think he’s one of the best signings we’ve made. Not just for the way he plays but for his support of the players. It’s great to see him and how he shows his experience to the youngsters.”

Wojciech Szczesny joined Barcelona as a free agent in September 2024 after their starting goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was sidelined due to a season-ending injury. The German keeper injured his right knee during a 5-1 win over Villarreal in LaLiga.

Szczesny had declared his retirement from professional football after his stint at Juventus in August 2024. However, the Catalans' call convinced him to come out of retirement to join Barca. Szczesny has not started in any LaLiga games for La Blaugrana so far but started in three games in the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey. His inclusion in the starting XI against Benfica marks his first UCL appearance for Barca.

Szczesny was exceptional during Barca'a 5-2 win over Real Madrid in the Supercopa final before he was sent off due to a foul on Kylian Mbappe (56'). The win marked his first trophy with Barcelona.

