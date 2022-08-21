"Perfect definition of insanity" "We're finito" - Chelsea fans annoyed by Tuchel's decision to start 23-year-old against Leeds United

Chelsea fans have been left irritated by Thomas Tuchel's decision to start Mason Mount once again for their clash with Leeds United.

The Blues put on a much improved display at home to Tottenham last time out in an ill-tempered affair. However, they threw away a victory in the last minute thanks to a Harry Kane equalizer.

Ahead of the clash at Ellland Road, Tuchel released his teamsheet which contained just one change from last weekend's London derby. Conor Gallagher will make his first Premier League start for the west London club in place of N'Golo Kante.

However, supporters are unhappy that the German boss has decided to stick with Mount, despite the 23-year-old's ineffective displays so far this term.

The England international was Chelsea's top scorer last season and netted in their victory at Elland Road last season. Mount is capable of playing in a number of different positions under Tuchel, but is yet to register a goal or an assist in the early stages of the current campaign.

Following the announcement of the Blues lineup, fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the news that Mount was once again starting:

Chris Gray @ChrisGray1201 @LUFC Nice but Sterling and mount will destroy us on the wings @LUFC Nice but Sterling and mount will destroy us on the wings

ً @RandomMarnz Mount still starting 🤢 Mount still starting 🤢

Daniel gegrila @gegrila @EbereCFC Mount is poor and he should be benched. that’s the only option for him to step up @EbereCFC Mount is poor and he should be benched. that’s the only option for him to step up

Tyson @INRI254 @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal THOMAS Tuchel fielding mount is the perfect definition of INSANITY @ChelseaFC @ParimatchGlobal THOMAS Tuchel fielding mount is the perfect definition of INSANITY

Lovson Rayan @LovsonR



I like tuchel very much but sometimes his decisions annoys me a lot Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



@ParimatchGlobal | #LeeChe Your boys in blue! Your boys in blue! 🔵@ParimatchGlobal | #LeeChe https://t.co/450InJekMa How does mount-havertz still start ahead of pulisic ,cho and ziyech inspite of consistent bad performances and Gilmour not even included in bench??I like tuchel very much but sometimes his decisions annoys me a lot twitter.com/ChelseaFC/stat… How does mount-havertz still start ahead of pulisic ,cho and ziyech inspite of consistent bad performances and Gilmour not even included in bench?? I like tuchel very much but sometimes his decisions annoys me a lot twitter.com/ChelseaFC/stat…

Fari @Tafar_Eye121 @Jorgi5i Mount offers nothing apart from goals against relegation teams & pressing. At least odegaard is an established playmaker.. @Jorgi5i Mount offers nothing apart from goals against relegation teams & pressing. At least odegaard is an established playmaker..

Chelsea star Mason Mount discusses love of playing at Elland Road

The Blues are hoping to extend their unbeaten run over the Yorkshire club to nine matches, having completed the double over them last season.

Mount scored in both of those encounters and also netted for former club Derby County in a Championship play-off semi-final in 2019. The England regular was asked about his excellent record against the Blues' traditional rivals, as he told Chelsea's official website:

"I love to play at Elland Road. It can be very hostile at times so you revel in these moments. I have had some good memories there and hopefully that continues next game."

When asked to assess his team's first two matches of the season, Mount proclaimed:

"I thought the Everton one was a tough win we obviously got the goal to get the three points but anything could have happened in the game, it was up and down. The Tottenham one, we probably should’ve won. It’s one that you look back and say we were ahead in the game and then loads of stuff happened, a bit of controversy and then it was 2-2."

Tuchel added:

"I think we can proud of the start. Defensively we’ve been quite solid, and we’ve been going forward and creating some chances so controlling the games."

wounthive @CfcMount4 Son’s best season: 32 G/A

Bale’s best season: 41 G/A

Mané’s best season: 29 G/A

Ribery’s best season: 32 G/A

Hazard’s best season: 38 G/A

Sterling’s best season: 37 G/A

Robben’s best season: 32 G/A



mason Mount last season 32 G/A



Standards. Son’s best season: 32 G/ABale’s best season: 41 G/AMané’s best season: 29 G/ARibery’s best season: 32 G/AHazard’s best season: 38 G/ASterling’s best season: 37 G/ARobben’s best season: 32 G/Amason Mount last season 32 G/AStandards. https://t.co/VUJCmSexM0

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy