“Perfect example of a player who plays with intelligence, who plays with his brains” – Paul Scholes singles out Manchester United star for special praise

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has named Christian Eriksen as a player he admires in the current Red Devils side.

Eriksen joined United earlier this summer on a free transfer following his contract expiration with Brentford. He has been key for Manchester United this season, running the games from midfield and connecting the defense with the attack.

Scholes recently had a chat with Gary Neville on the latter's YouTube show The Overlap. While talking about which attributes he looks forward to the most in a player, the former Manchester United midfielder stated:

"Intelligence, clever players. Clever players with a brain."

While Neville pointed out that Scholes likes Eriksen at the moment, here's what the legendary midfielder went on to add:

“Perfect example of a player who plays with intelligence, who plays with his brains. He's just a clever player, he knows where he is on the pitch and where other players are on the pitch.”

The Danish midfielder has been absolutely phenomenal under Erik ten Hag so far this season. He has played eight games in all competitions this campaign and has provided two assists.

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker blasts Bruno Fernandes

Former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker has blasted midfielder Bruno Fernandes for his recent comments to the media.

The Portuguese has drawn comparisons between the treatment that he gets to that of former Arsenal attacker Nicolas Pepe. Here's what the 28-year-old stated:

"He [Nicolas Pépé] had some bad games and everyone was saying 'he still has to adapt’ [to the Premier League], but when Bruno was having a bad game, it was just because he was moaning or not focused on the game."

Parker was quite infuriated by Fernandes' comments as he told Be My Bet:

“Bruno Fernandes is the kind of person, if the boat was sinking, he would be the first person to jump out of it. That says it all in my opinion. It could be a joke or something, but that’s worrying for me to come out and say something like that. He comes across to me as a very selfish person, when he is saying things like this.”

The 58-year-old went on to add that Fernandes should avoid the media until he gets to know how to properly conduct himself in front of the press:

“When again he’s asked to talk to the press, someone’s got to sit next to him and educate him a little bit in what he should say and not say.”

Fernandes has made eight appearances for the Red Devils under Erik ten Hag this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Manchester United will next be in action against rivals Manchester City at the Etihad on October 2.

