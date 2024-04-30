"Perfect lineup, now it's time to cook", "Time to put Bayern in their place" - Fans react as Real Madrid name XI to face Bayern in UCL S/F

Real Madrid fans are reacting in excitement on X after Carlo Ancelotti named his starting XI to face Bayern Munich. The two sides are set to face each other in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the Allianz Arena later tonight (Tuesday, April 30).

Los Blancos will be aiming to make yet another final to win their 15th UCL trophy after successfully overcoming defending champions Manchester City in the quarter-finals. On the other hand, Bayern edged past Arsenal to book their spot in the final four and are hoping to win their seventh title.

Andriy Lunin starts in goal for Real Madrid. Lucas Vasquez, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez, and Ferland Mendy make up the defense. The midfield consists of Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Toni Kroos, while Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham start up front to complete the starting XI.

One jubilant fan conveyed their thoughts on X, posting:

"Perfect lineup, now it's time to cook. Hala Madrid"

Another fan wrote:

"Time to put Bayern in their place once again"

"The win is certain! Vamos!!!" one fan stated

"I like this lineup. Hala Madrid!" one fan said

"The lineup looks perfect, I just hope Nacho performs as well as he did against City", another fan chimed in

"It's time to own Bayern Munich again, just like old days", one fan confidently stated

"Rüdiger 2 goals like Ramos in 2014", a fan predicted

What happened the last time Real Madrid faced Bayern Munich in the UCL?

Real Madrid face Bayern Munich in the UCL semi-finals for the eighth time in the competition's history. However, the Bavarians are winless against the Spanish titans in their last seven games, drawing one and losing six. Let's take a look at what happened the last time these two sides faced each other in the UCL:

Bayern hosted Los Blancos in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals on April 25, 2018. Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 away win, with Marcelo (44') and Marco Asensio (57') scoring one goal each. Joshua Kimmich was on target for the hosts in the 28th minute.

The second leg occurred a week later at the Santiago Bernabeu on May 1, 2018. Both sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Karim Benzema netting a brace (11', 46'). Kimmich (3') and James Rodriguez (63') netted for Bayern. But they were unable to stop the Bundesliga outfit from being knocked out with the scoreline being 4-3 on aggregate.