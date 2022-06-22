"Perfect match" - Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer reacts brilliantly to Sadio Mane's arrival from Liverpool

Bayern Munich shot-stopper Manuel Neuer has declared on Instagram that former Liverpool star Sadio Mane is a “perfect match” for the Bavarians. Mane has completed his long-awaited move to the German giants following six industrious years at Anfield.

Mane joined Jurgen Klopp's side from Southampton and went on to highlight the team’s transition to Klopp’s signature system. During his time at Anfield, the Senegalese star won every top prize in club football and bagged over 100 goals along the way.

Mane arrived at Bayern Munich on a three-year deal with a taste of silverware fresh in his memory following a domestic brace last season. He also comes heralded by a remarkable work ethic, drive and professionalism, all traits that are highly prized in the Bavarian club.

The star has joined compatriot Bouna Sarr at Die Roten as they pursue more domestic and international glory next season. It is likely that Neuer, who is publicly excited about Mane's arrival, asked Sarr about his incoming teammate before the transfer went through.

Mane will now hope to make sure this is indeed a “perfect match”, like his teammate suggested, by helping Bayern to a league title and possibly European success.

The forward will hope that he can capture an elusive Ballon D’or title with Bayern, having come close during his time at Anfield. He will however hope his luck is better than Polish teammate Robert Lewandoski, who has also been in close contention for the honor.

Sadio Mane has opened up about why he left Liverpool for Bayern Munich

With the Senegalese international now officially a Bavarian star, he opened up on his decision to leave Anfield. Following the star's interview with Bild (via TalkSport), Mane was excited when he first learned about Bayern Munich's interest.

He noted that Bayern's reputation as a highly-achieving club was part of the reason behind his quick decision to leave Liverpool. The vibrant winger also stated that he was impressed with the club's plans and how they included him.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano “I'm very happy to finally be with FC Bayern in Munich. I really have great feelings. So there was no doubt in my mind right from the start: this is the right time for this challenge”.



Apparently, there were other unmentioned clubs who had reached out to Mane's agent, but the star decided to go with his gut feeling instead. While he does look forward to competing with Bayern Munich, the former Liverpool star did not want to make predictions about winning the Champions League in Bavaria.

He will certainly be a miss for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. But with the recent splash in the transfer market to snatch up Darwin Nunez, it looks like the English giants are already prepared for life without Mane.

