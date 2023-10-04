"Perfect for a recovery day" - Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham watches David Beckham's new Netflix documentary after starting for Los Blancos

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham recently took to Instagram to upload a picture of himself watching the newly-released documentary of compatriot David Beckham.

Former Manchester United star, David Beckham's four-part Netflix documentary named 'Beckham' got released on October 4, Wednesday. The former English captain attended the premiere of the documentary along with his whole family on the red carpet in London's Mayfair.

As the Netflix documentary was released, the fans of the former English midfielder quickly jumped on to watch it. One of the people who watched the documentary on the first day was Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham.

The 20-year-old recently took to Instagram and uploaded a picture on his story where he can be seen watching 'Beckham'. He captioned the picture:

"Perfect for a recovery day @davidbeckham [laughing emoji]"

This came following Bellingham's Player of the Match performance in Real Madrid's 3-2 win at Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on October 3.

Since joining Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund in June, earlier this year, Jude Bellingham has been in stellar form. The young Englishman has recorded eight goals and three assists in nine appearances for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit across different competitions.

Jude Bellingham talks about his performance against Napoli in UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid locked horns against Italian champions Napoli in their second UEFA Champions League match of the 2023-24 season on Tuesday, October 3.

Leo Skiri Østigard broke the deadlock for Napoli in the 19th minute. Napoli's lead was quickly equaled by Vinicius Jr's goal which was assisted by Bellingham in the 27th minute.

The Englishman stole the show at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium after he doubled Real Madrid's lead with a solo goal (35'). The match eventually ended in the favour of the La Liga giants after Alex Meret's own goal in 78th minute.

After the game, Bellingham said (via BBC):

"I believe in myself, but I didn't know it would be this good. I owe it to the staff and my team-mates."

"It may have been one of my best goals. We were facing a great team and in a great stadium. The most important thing has been the victory and having contributed to it. It is important to continue with this pace."

Next up, Real Madrid will be hosting Osasuna at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, October 7. Los Blancos are currently leading the La Liga table with 21 points are one point above Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona in second.