"Perfect signing to start the Ten Hag era", "Insane news" - Manchester United fans rejoice as Barcelona superstar edges closer to stunning Old Trafford switch 

Manchester United fans were ecstatic after reports that Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is close to joining Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford next season.

Spanish journalist Gerard Romero (via UtdReport) has said that there's a 95% chance of the Dutchman making the switch, as Barcelona need to sell him due to financial reasons. The transfer will apparently cost €70-80 million for the Red Devils.

De Jong became a household name at Ajax after his stunning displays, especially during their fairy-tale run to the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Barcelona soon came calling and prised him away to the Camp Nou in a staggering €75 million deal, and De Jong has impressed since then. In 139 appearances across competitions, he has bagged 13 goals and 17 assists.

Manchester United fans are excited to see him potentially reunite with Ten Hag, under whom he excelled at Ajax. They took to Twitter to make their feelings known, with some even calling it the best possible start to a new era under the 52-year-old.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Frenkie de Jong could be great fit at Manchester United

Manchester United's midfield has been weak this season, and many from the department are set to leave this summer. Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba all all seemingly heading through the Old Trafford exit door.

As such, De Jong's arrival has spurred the club's supporters once again, who're excited to welcome another talented young player into their ranks. The Dutchman is a bag of talent and has shown his potential time and again. Under Ten Hag, who brought out the best in him at Ajax, De Jong could truly develop into a superstar.

Ten Hag's appointment had already whipped up a frenzy, and now with De Jong's imminent arrival, the former's Manchester United tenure is getting off to a fine start already.

Donny van de Beek is another player who's set for a reunion with the 52-year-old manager unless Everton make his loan move permanent this summer. He, too, was touted to accomplish great things at United following his switch from Ajax. However, he has failed to live up to the hype, struggling for regular game time before joining Everton on loan in January.

