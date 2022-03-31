"Perfect time to potentially go back to Manchester United" - Simon Jordan suggests Red Devils should look into hiring former manager

Manchester United's hunt for their new permanent manager is becoming quite the saga, with several top managerial names being thrown around in the media. However, pundit Simon Jordan believes that the Red Devils should consider bringing back their former manager David Moyes.

When Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, David Moyes was the man chosen to replace him. However, he was hardly given enough time and patience by the Manchester United hierarchy, and was subsequently sacked less than a year later.

Since then, the Premier League giants have seen the likes of Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer come and go, having failed to restore the glory days at Old Trafford. With current interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the helm until the end of the ongoing season, Manchester United have been linked with some of the finest managers as a potential replacement for Rangnick.

Ajax's Erik ten Hag is understood to be the fan-favorite and has reportedly been interviewed already, while PSG's Mauricio Pochettino is also believed to be another leading candidate.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. During the meeting, Erik ten Hag wanted to hear about Manchester United budget and plans for the future. His English level has now improved - ten Hag feels ready to try Premier League experience soon.Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. During the meeting, Erik ten Hag wanted to hear about Manchester United budget and plans for the future. His English level has now improved - ten Hag feels ready to try Premier League experience soon. 🔴 #MUFC Man United will also meet other managers. Process still ongoing. https://t.co/vMTw4iCnCc

However, talkSPORT host Simon Jordan claims that Manchester United should consider re-signing David Moyes despite treating him harshly almost a decade ago. Jordan argued his point by insinuating that Moyes would have been far more successful had he been given more time as his successors were.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball West Ham manager David Moyes is of the view that he is probably better equipped to manage Manchester United now. The Scot had a failed stint with the Red Devils in 2013-14. dlvr.it/SMN0wW West Ham manager David Moyes is of the view that he is probably better equipped to manage Manchester United now. The Scot had a failed stint with the Red Devils in 2013-14. dlvr.it/SMN0wW

He further stated that taking over from Sir Alex Ferguson was always going to be an uphill battle due to a set precedent for success.

Simon Jordan said:

"The bottom line is, David Moyes was undoubtedly harshly treated by the standards that have been deployed to other people, whether it's [Jose] Mourinho, Louis van Gaal or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“But everybody with half a brain in football knew that was a poisoned chalice. Everybody knew that the next cab off the rank, it was just an impossible situation.”

Taking over one of the biggest clubs in the world, after being at the same club for so long, was never going to be an easy task. The step up to United was probably too much too soon, and Jordan has suggested now could be the time for him to return to Manchester.

“So that means this would be the perfect time for David Moyes to potentially go back to Manchester United,” added Jordan.

Julen Lopetegui dismisses speculation linking him to Manchester United job

Julen Lopetegui has confirmed that he will stay at Sevilla next season

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui was recently reported to be on Manchester United's radar as they look to recruit their new permanent manager. However, the Spanish tactician has emphatically dismissed the possibility of him replacing Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford.

As per recent reports, Lopetegui was asked in an interview if he would remain at Sevilla next season, to which he said:

"No doubt."

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh