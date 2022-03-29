“No doubt” - Manchester United managerial target rules himself out of running for Old Trafford job  

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui is out of the race for the Manchester United manager's role.

The Spaniard was on the four-man shortlist for the Old Trafford hot-seat alongside Ajax's Erik ten Hag, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino and Spain's Luis Enrique.

It appears Lopetegui has ruled himself out of taking over the Red Devils during an interview with Spanish outlet elchiringuitotv, where he was reportedly asked if he would be in charge of Sevilla next season.

He replied:

"No doubt."

This paves the way for a two-man race for the managerial job, with Ten Hag and Pochettino the only two not to have appeared to have ruled themselves out of the running.

Spain boss Enrique, meanwhile, has told reporters that he will be leading Spain into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in the winter.

He said (via Mirror Sport):

"I will be in Qatar with Spain because I have given my word and there is nothing that makes me more excited than representing my country in the World Cup; later, we'll see."

Lopetegui has always been deemed an outsider for the role despite his impressive stint in charge at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

And it now appears he has shot down the chances of being appointed as Manchester United manager.

Manchester United to appoint either Erik ten Hag or Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino (left) or Ten Hag (right) are likely to become to the next Red Devils boss

All the signs point to either ten Hag or Pochettino taking over at Old Trafford this summer.

Both have been asked about taking the job, with Ten Hag being reported per The Sun, as the favorite.

But ten Hag reportedly wants an answer from United as soon as possible as he has been approached by two other European clubs.

Fabrizio Romano reports that there is a positive feeling between him and the Premier League giants but a decision will need to be made soon as interest in his services heats up.

Pochettino looks increasingly likely to depart the Parc des Princes even if that isn't to takeover at Manchester United.

Following PSG's defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, his future has been under intense speculation.

The Telegraph reports that Pochettino might get the sack, having been unable to bring a much-desired UCL trophy to the Paris side.

However, L'Equipe (via GetFranceFootballNews) reports it will cost the Parisians €20 million to dismiss the Argentinian.

This is likely why they have allowed Pochettino the opportunity to speak to United about taking over. If Manchester United wanted Pochettino to take over, they would have to pay for his services, which would be beneficial for the Ligue 1 leaders.

