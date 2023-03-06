"Perfect timing to sack Graham Potter" - Chelsea told why they need to make the managerial change now

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has told Chelsea that it is the perfect time to sack Graham Potter if they are looking for a managerial change. He believes the incoming manager will have enough time to prepare the team and a summer window to work with them without any pressure.

The Blues have struggled this season and are nowhere close to the Premier League top four right now. They sit 10th in the league table, 11 points behind the top four with 13 games left in the season.

Parker was talking to Bettors when he claimed that the potential next Chelsea manager will have no pressure if appointed right now. He added that it would be starting from scratch and said:

"I have to say that it would be extremely easy for any manager to take over Chełsea now and start from scratch. Because no matter what happens, he will get the rest of this season and a summer transfer window with no pressure on his shoulders. So, honestly, it would be the perfect timing to sack Graham Potter. A new manager would have nothing to lose and that is a good thing."

Graham Potter running out of time at Chelsea?

Graham Potter is reportedly running out of time to save his job at Chelsea. The Blues hierarchy are keen to see what the manager can do in the next few matches before deciding his future.

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara spoke about the situation earlier last month. He claimed that the manager had three matches to save his job, telling talkSPORT:

"Graham Potter's next three games. He's got Tottenham, which is massive, then he's got Leeds and then he's got Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. If he doesn't get three big results, I think he could go. Chełsea fans don't agree with me, Jason Cundy keeps saying 'no, no, there'd be no point sacking him'. I'm telling you, he loses them next three games, he's gone."

Chelsea lost to Tottenham but managed to edge out a 1-0 win over Leeds United at Stamford Bridge. They face Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (March 7). They trail the German side 1-0.

