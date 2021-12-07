“Perfect for us” – Chelsea fans want Blues to sign player who “bullied” and “outclassed” Arsenal

Chelsea fans were highly impressed by Everton attacker Richarlison's performance against Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday.

The Brazilian scored the equalizing goal in Everton's 2-1 victory over the Gunners. He put the ball in the back of the net twice before scoring but it was chalked off for offside on both occasions.

However, the goal wasn't Richarlison's only contribution in the match. He dominated Arsenal's defenders, Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White. He was instrumental in Everton's attack and Chelsea fans took note of it.

There was a lot of reaction on Twitter from Chelsea fans asking the club to sign Richarlison. Here are some of the best reactions:

Jojo @10zero10zero__ @underlineoasI Promise you he’ll do a 15-20 goal jobby at the blue lions @underlineoasI Promise you he’ll do a 15-20 goal jobby at the blue lions

Azpi🐐⭐️⭐️ @CFCAzpilicueta World class performance by richarlison tonight. Bullied and outclassed yeh Arsenal back line #EVEARS World class performance by richarlison tonight. Bullied and outclassed yeh Arsenal back line #EVEARS

Ryan Murphy @RyanMurphyCFC What a performance from Richarlison 👏🏻 What a performance from Richarlison 👏🏻

📌 @_GS_3 I’ve wanted Richarlison at Chelsea for years now. I’ve wanted Richarlison at Chelsea for years now.

Tino Wyse @hadheyhemor Richarlison is a great finisher and a top player. Wouldn't mind him at Chelsea Richarlison is a great finisher and a top player. Wouldn't mind him at Chelsea

mr.d1 @mister_dee1 I want Richarlison at Chelsea I want Richarlison at Chelsea

Dami ⭐⭐ @TheChelseaWay Richarlison would've been perfect for us. Richarlison would've been perfect for us.

The Duke of Mtwapashire👑 @brysonmu6 Richarlison is one guy we should sign at Chelsea Richarlison is one guy we should sign at Chelsea

📌 @_GS_3 Richarlison would cook under Tuchel. Richarlison would cook under Tuchel.

Richarlison has always been a vital cog in Everton's attack since joining them in 2018 from Watford for £50 million. He has scored 45 goals and made 11 assists in his 129 appearances for the Toffees. With striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured, Richarlison has been leading Everton's attack.

If Chelsea do sign him, it will certainly be a healthy addition to their squad. He can be even more lethal when combined with players like Romelu Lukaku, N'Golo Kante, and a manager like Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea and Arsenal both have disappointing results in the Premier League

As mentioned above, Arsenal lost 2-1 to Everton on Monday. It was a disappointing defeat for the Gunners, particularly since they'd taken the lead first. Moreover, they had plenty of chances to equalize later on. Eddie Nketiah's header should have been converted and so too a late chance for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The defeat put Arsenal down from 5th place before the match to 7th place in the Premier League table. They are now four points off fourth spot.

Meanwhile, Chelsea took a blow to their title charge. They lost 3-2 to West Ham United on Saturday in a game of individual errors for the Blues. Their loss meant that both Liverpool and Manchester City climbed above them at the top of the table.

Also Read Article Continues below

With a blow to their respective goals this season, Arsenal and Chelsea will look to bounce back next Matchday. The Gunners face Southampton while the Blues face Leeds United on Saturday, December 11 in the Premier League.

Edited by Prem Deshpande