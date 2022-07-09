"Perfect if you want to spend 100 million euros" - Di Marzio delivers honest verdict on Manchester United target

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has given his verdict on Manchester United's pursuit of Ajax forward Antony. He stated that the Red Devils could have to pay around €100 million "to start a new era."

The Brazilian enjoyed two successful campaigns under Erik ten Hag with the Dutch club and could re-united at Old Trafford.

While talking to German outlet Wettfreunde, Di Marzio spilled the beans on many potential transfers that could still happen across Europe. One of them was Antony's switch to Manchester United. He said:

"Perfect if you want to spend 100 million euros. Antony is of course a very talented player. I think they want a lot. I said EUR 100 million, but perhaps not so much, but a little less. That's the price Manchester United has to pay if they want to start a new era."

The Red Devils confirmed Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia as their first signing of the summer. The club have also agreed a deal with free agent Christian Eriksen, and an official announcement on the same is expected soon (via Fabrizio Romano).

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him. Contracts are being checked by lawyers... and then Christian Eriksen will be unveiled as new Manchester United player on a three year deal.Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him. Contracts are being checked by lawyers... and then Christian Eriksen will be unveiled as new Manchester United player on a three year deal. 🔴🇩🇰 #MUFC Eriksen has confirmed his decision to other clubs. He's joining Man Utd as Erik ten Hag strongly wanted him.

However, Di Marzio suggests that this is not going to be enough for Ten Hag's side, who are in need of more quality within their ranks.

The Italian journalist said:

"Yes, they got Eriksen, but they need other talented top players to get closer to Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool who have signed other, stronger players."

Antony, in his two seasons under the Dutch manager made 79 appearances for Ajax and amassed 22 goals and 20 assists. The German outlet also mentions that Manchester United have already had a bid of €60 million rejected for the Brazilian.

Di Marzio insists that there is no way for the Red Devils to break into the top-four without signing players who can have a big impact in games.

He singled out Tottenham Hotspur, who under Antonio Conte have already made five signings this summer. The Italian believes they will be difficult to beat in the race for the Premier League top-four as well.

"The level of difference to the first three teams, and also Tottenham, because they have signed Richarlison, Lenglet and Bissouma. The level of the first four and other teams is high. So you have to do a lot to get into the top four."

William Gallas thinks Manchester United will finish outside top-four in Premier League next season

Former Premier League defender William Gallas has given his predictions for the Premier League's top-four for the 2022-23 campaign. The Frenchman believes that Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are in a league of their own and will definitely make the top-three.

He sees a lot of promise from the Tottenham squad and even their local rivals Arsenal. He hasn't made a certain pick for the fourth spot, but doesn't see the Red Devils claiming it.

Gallas told the Daily Metro:

"I think they can cause trouble to the big clubs. They will cause problems as they will be very strong this season, especially with the mentality of Antonio Conte. So City, Chelsea, Liverpool definitely. Then the same problem, Arsenal or Tottenham, I don’t know. Manchester United? I don’t think so, no."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far