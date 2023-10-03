"Perfection" - England star's wife reacts to picture of Jack Grealish's partner Sasha Atwood in a Paris coffee shop 

Jack Grealish's partner Sasha Atwood was labelled 'perfect' by Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison. Atwood had uploaded a series of pictures from a Paris coffee shop on her social media account.

In the Instagram post, Atwood was wearing a brown coat on a black shirt with a skirt, white socks, and a pair of black shoes. In the pictures, she can be seen holding a cup of coffee and moving her finger through her hair. She captioned the social media post:

"Coffee Shops in Paris" - She also added a coffee and a white heart emoji in the caption.

The post instantly caught the attention of her fans and they started complimenting the style of Grealish's better half. Among all the reactions that Atwood received on her Instagram post, a comment from Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison stood out. She commented:

"Oh my god just perfection," she also added a few heart-eye emojis.

Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison's comment

The two met for the first time in secondary school when both of them were teenagers. According to GOAL, they started dating at the young age of 16 and since then, they have been together.

Sasha Atwood currently works as a model and she has been represented by Elite Models Worldwide, EWG Management, and J’adore Models in Manchester.

Pep Guardiola wants Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish to compete for a place in the playing XI

Manchester City's summer signing Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish have been challenged by Pep Guardiola. The challenge is to out-do each other in order to earn the left wing spot in the playing XI of the Etihad outfit.

Guardiola also named Phil Foden as a candidate in the battle for the spot. Guardiola said (via Manchester City's Twitter account):

"Jeremy [Doku] can play on the right as well [as Jack Grealish]. Who is going to play more is who is performing better. Phil Foden can play left too. They compete with Foden as well. The guys who compete better will have more chances to play. It has always been like that."

The former Aston Villa forward was a vital part of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City last season as he made 50 appearances for the Etihad outfit across different competitions. He also recorded five goals and 11 assists for Manchester City last season.

Expand Tweet

However, in August, Jack Grealish suffered a thigh injury and last month, had to withdraw from international duty for England last month. He made his return for Pep Guardiola's team against Newcastle United (2-0), where he was subbed in the 87th minute.

On the other hand, Jeremy Doku has also made six appearances for the side, since joining the Cityzens in August, earlier this year. The Belgian forward has also scored a goal for Manchester City, which came against West Ham United.