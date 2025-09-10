"Performance worthy of a team captain" - Portugal boss Roberto Martinez salutes Cristiano Ronaldo's showing for Portugal in WC qualifiers

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has hailed national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo after his performance against Hungary. The forward scored from the spot in the second half to give his side the lead, but they needed a late goal from Joao Cancelo to get the win.

Ad

Hungary took the lead through Barnabás Varga in the 21st minute, before Bernardo Silva equalized for Portugal 15 minutes later. The scores remained level until Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and scored from a penalty in the 58th minute.

The game looked set for a 2-1 scoreline, but Varga gave the home fans hope of getting a point with a late goal in the 84th minute. However, Joao Cancelo made it two goals in as many games in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and sealed a 3-2 win in the 86th minute.

Ad

Trending

Martinez spoke about Ronaldo's performance in the game and said in his post-match interview (via TheNassrZone):

“I don’t just highlight his individual performance, but the fact that Cristiano has scored three goals in two matches with the national team and displays exemplary behavior and sportsmanship, a performance worthy of a team captain.”

Talking about the team's performance, Martinez added (via beIN SPORTS):

Ad

"Every game is different, but we found the solutions that I think are important. Hungary have a very good counter-attack, we defended very well in general, we controlled the game. It's a perfect game to improve and adjust aspects. Overall, the focus was incredible. The players who came in helped, they made the difference."

Ad

"We showed an incredible personality. When we conceded a goal against Germany [in the Nations League in June], we changed the mentality. Now we can suffer and we believe in what we can do. It happened with Spain too. We have a resilience that is very important to build on in the rest of the game."

Ad

Portugal are on top of the group with six points from two matches. They face Ireland next in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in October.

Cristiano Ronaldo should not start for Portugal, claims pundit

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in the first FIFA World Cup qualifier against Armenia, but ESPN FC pundit Steve Nicol claimed that the forward should not be starting for Portugal. He believes that the Al-Nassr captain relied too much on the physical side of the game and said:

Ad

"Absolutely, [I don’t think Ronaldo can do many things he did in the past]. They are two completely different footballers. and Ronaldo as great a finisher he is, relies a lot on the physical side of the game. Messi does not rely as much on the physical side of the game. He does his damage in little tight areas, and little split seconds, picking a pass and putting the ball in the net. Ronaldo should not be starting for Portugal."

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal against Hungary takes him to 943 career goals. He is also equalled the record for most goals in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, a record that was held by Guatemalan legend Carlos Ruiz with 39 goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More