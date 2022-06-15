"Perhaps that's why we don't have an agreement" - David Ornstein provides update on why Salah is yet to sign a new contract with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah's wage demands could reportedly be the reason behind him not signing a contract extension so far with Liverpool.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein claimed the same on the Athletic Football Podcast and weighed in on Salah's contract impasse at Anfield. He said (via Rousing the Kop):

“Paying Mo salah in excess of £400,000 a week as he heads into his thirties is one thing, it’s a much bigger question than paying Darwin Nunez, I don’t know what it’ll be, but £80, £90, £100, £110k-per-week.”

He added:

“That slots in perfectly and this is part of Liverpool’s methodology going forward. Paying in excess of £400k-per-week is not, and perhaps that’s why we don’t have an agreement on Salah as things stand.”

Salah has just one year left on his current deal with the Reds but is yet to agree to an extension.

Negotiations have been on for months but appear to have stalled owing to a disagreement over renumeration.

The Egypt international is reportedly demanding wages worth over £400,000 but Liverpool are seemingly unwilling to meet his demands.

This puts the club in a tight position of potentially losing their talisman for free next year.

Salah will be free to discuss with suitors and agree a pre-contract for a move from January 2023.

Can Liverpool afford to lose Mohamed Salah?

Klopp wants Salah to remain at Anfield

Mohamed Salah has been nothing short of exceptional since arriving at Anfield from Roma in 2017.

The former Chelsea man joined Liverpool with little fanfare but went on to record one of the most impressive debut seasons in footballing history.

His record-breaking debut season for the Merseysiders helped lay the foundations for the success the club currently enjoys. He became the highest scorer in a single 38-game Premier League season, scoring 32 goals.

His overall record of 156 goals and 63 assists in 254 matches in all competitions for the Reds highlights his effectiveness in front of goal.

The Merseysiders have a strict wage policy that they are seemingly unwilling to break to accommodate Salah's demands.

Their recent transfer activities also suggest that the club could be planning for a future without their illustrious front three.

A lot can still happen between now and when Salah's contract expires. The club's fans will be hoping that a positive outcome can be reached as soon as possible.

