"Perhaps the best goalkeeper in the history of football" - Xabi Alonso hails Manuel Neuer as he announces international retirement

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has hailed Manuel Neuer after the German shot-stopper announced his international retirement. Germany's first-choice goalkeeper since the FIFA World Cup 2010, Neuer has opted to exit the international stage.

The Bayern Munich shot-stopper was promoted to Germany's number one after Rene Adler missed the 2010 FIFA World Cup with a rib injury. Neuer sealed his place and built an illustrious career, which also saw him lift the World Cup in 2014.

Alonso has played alongside Neuer during his Bayern Munich stint. He has also come up against the German on numerous occasions when playing for Real Madrid and Spain.

Alonso has now shown his respect for Neuer, telling the media (via Bayern Strikes):

Trending

"Manu had a great career in the German national team. He certainly has my admiration and my great respect. For me, Manu is perhaps the best goalkeeper in the history of football. He deserves the praise, these tributes for a great career for Germany."

As mentioned above, Manuel Neuer became Germany's number-one under strange circumstances. Robert Enke committed suicide in 2009 and Adler suffered an injury right before the World Cup 2010, opening the door for Neuer.

Neuer, formerly of Schalke was magnificent in the tournament in South Africa and since stayed as the first-choice goalkeeper. He made 124 appearances for Germany, keeping 51 clean sheets. The 38-year-old was also the first-choice goalkeeper for the side that competed in Euro 2024.

Manuel Neuer revolutionized modern-day goalkeeping

Manuel Neuer made the sweeper-keeper role popular in football. He has always had good feet and often stayed way out of his goal to clear any potential danger. The shot-stopper has played that way since his Schalke days and continued to do so while featuring for Bayern Munich.

Neuer has suffered on occasion for his unique style and fans might remember Dejan Stankovic's goal against Schalke.

In terms of his shot-stopping ability, Neuer is second to none. It's hard to forget when he brilliantly denied Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka's penalties in the shootout during the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in the 2011-12 season.

Manuel Neuer has waved goodbye to the international stage but will continue his career with Bayern Munich.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback