"Perhaps the best player in history" - Kylian Mbappe makes Lionel Messi claim while recalling his favorite goal for PSG against Marseille

Kylian Mbappe recently made a bold claim about Argentine superstar Lionel Messi being the best player ever, as he recalled his favourite goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) against Marseille.

The match between rivals PSG and Marseille is called Le Classique (the classic). In 106 official matches between the two teams, the Parisians hold the edge with 49 wins. Marseille have won 34, with the remaining 23 games ending in a draw.

While recalling his favourite goal scored against his club's rivals in an interview with TeleFoot, Mbappe named the third goal in PSG's 3-0 win at the Orange Velodrome in February 2023.

Describing the goal, the superstar Frenchman called Lionel Messi the best player in history for his incredible assist. He said:

"The last one. The sequence is also beautiful: there's a one-two, a volley. It's Messi who gives you the ball, perhaps the best player in history. We won 3-0, obviously a great memory."

The goal can be seen here (via @half_castFCB on X):

Messi and Mbappe shared the pitch 67 times for PSG over two seasons. The Argentine superstar assisted the French forward 20 times, and the latter repaid the favour on 14 occasions.

Leo joined Inter Miami on a free transfer upon the expiration of his contract in the French capital in 2023. Kylian, on the other hand, is expected to join Real Madrid at the end of the season on a free transfer.

The Frenchman could potentially be playing his last Le Classique when Marseille host PSG at the Orange Velodrome on March 31 and would be looking to mark the occasion with a goal.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Kylian Mbappe's situation after PSG manager Luis Enrique's comments

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid despite PSG manager Luis Enrique's comments rubbishing the rumours.

Enrique threw another spanner in the works when he said that the Frenchman could end up staying at the Parc des Princes, and that it was not too late to change his mind. He said:

“Me, I’ve always remained hopeful that Kylian could change his mind — he hasn’t said anything for now. He could change his mind. Imagine if we win four trophies this season and he decides at the last minute that he wants to stay in Paris. Why not, we will see.”

However, the statements seemed more hopeful than confident, as Romano said that the Frenchman was just advancing negotiations with Real Madrid. In his column on Caught Offside, he wrote:

“Despite Enrique’s comments, I’m told that nothing has changed. From what I understand, Mbappe, nor anyone from his camp, has called PSG to inform them of a change of decision. There is no change there, and so PSG are continuing to work on their project for the future without him, while Mbappe keeps advancing negotiations with Real Madrid – no changes."