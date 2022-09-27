"Perhaps for the first time, he needs support" - Ex-Premier League manager slams Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's critics with 'blush with shame' claim 

Former Premier League manager Carlos Carvalhal has come to the defense of Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo. He slammed his Portuguese critics for not standing with him when he needed their support.

The former Swansea City manager said Ronaldo is a national hero. He added that those turning their backs against him during his bad days 'won't blush with shame' when Ronaldo leads Portugal against Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Friday.

Portuguese media questioned Fernando Santos' decision to start with Cristiano Ronaldo against the Czech Republic despite his poor run of form since the beginning of the new season. Portugal secured an easy 4-0 win over their rivals on Sunday, thanks to a Diogo Dalot brace and a goal each from Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota.

Some Portuguese outlets, including Correio da Manhã, carried out reports claiming rising uneasiness in the dressing room as Ronaldo has remained out of form since the beginning of the new season.

Carlos Carvalhal @carloscarvalha2 Ingratidão.

Um dos melhores jogadores de todos os tempos, que sempre jogou com orgulho pela nossa seleção, no momento em que se calhar pela primeira vez,precisa de apoio… muitos viram as costas e só o criticam

Quem sabe hoje não corem de vergonha …

Força Portugal, força CR7 🧡 Ingratidão.Um dos melhores jogadores de todos os tempos, que sempre jogou com orgulho pela nossa seleção, no momento em que se calhar pela primeira vez,precisa de apoio… muitos viram as costas e só o criticamQuem sabe hoje não corem de vergonha …Força Portugal, força CR7 🧡 https://t.co/zmnnvT6iFe

Slamming such media reports and Ronaldo's critics in Portugal, Carlos Carvalhal said that the national hero needs support. He added that his return to his usual form is necessary for Portugal's performance in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup.

He said:

''Ingratitude. One of the best players of all time, who has always played with pride for our national team, when perhaps for the first time, he needs support… many turn their backs and only criticize him. Maybe today they won't blush with shame... Strength Portugal, strength CR7.''

Ronaldo had a rare few opportunities to score in the match, but the Portuguese number 7 failed to convert them. The Manchester United striker also suffered a serious blow to his nose from the Czech goalkeeper, leaving a tear on his nose and his eyes bruised.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/football/12037… Cristiano Ronaldo trains with a black eye after nasty injury during Portugal's win over Czech Republic Cristiano Ronaldo trains with a black eye after nasty injury during Portugal's win over Czech Republictalksport.com/football/12037…

Despite getting seriously injured in the first half, Ronaldo continued to play till the end and his deflected header was converted by Jota to give Portugal a 4-0 lead in the game. He was also spotted training with a bruised eye as Portugal prepared to face Spain in their last Nations League group stage match on Friday.

Portugal's clash against Spain important for Cristiano Ronaldo's lost form

As Portugal get ready to face Spain in their last Nations League match, Cristiano Ronaldo will look to break the deadlock and return to his previous form. Ronaldo's form is incremental to Portugal's success in the upcoming World Cup.

The 37-year-old Portuguese has only scored one goal for club and country since the beginning of the new season. This has led to several of his critics believing that his age is catching up to his game now.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the few players who has proven his critics wrong time and time again and writing him off before a big international tournament would be a mistake. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has two months to catch up with his previous goals scoring form before Portugal begin their World Cup campaign.

