“Perhaps Mbappe needs another environment to grow further” – Clarence Seedorf explains why PSG superstar may not fit in at Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid midfielder Clarence Seedorf has revealed why his old club might not be a suitable destination for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Speculation continues to mount regarding Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid this summer. That is especially the case after Los Blancos' 3-1 Champions League Round of 16 second-leg victory over PSG on Wednesday.

Despite Mbappe scoring on the night, it was his compatriot Karim Benzema who stole the limelight as Madrid secured a stunning comeback victory. Nevertheless, Mbappe's future was still the talk of the town in the aftermath of the tie.

Former AC Milan midfielder Seedorf has explained why he can't see Mbappe fitting in at the Santiago Bernabeu. He told Amazon Prime Italia (via Cult of Calcio) in this regard:

“I don’t see Mbappe in this team. If he plays on the left, it means that Vinicius must remain out. Where would he play? On the right in place of Asensio? That’s a possibility."

Madrid do possess plenty of options in attack, even without Mbappe. Against the Parisians, their forwards played a key role defensively and contributing towards a huge win with a scintillating attacking performance in the second half.

Seedorf has cast doubt on the Frenchman's suitability at the La Liga leaders. He continued:

"Look at what Karim Benzema did tonight. He understood that the team needed him, so he came deep to get the ball. Mbappe doesn’t do it. Neymar did it instead, trying to regain control of the game. Perhaps Mbappe needs another environment to grow further.”

Should Kylian Mbappe decline Real Madrid and move elsewhere?

The forward's goal against Los Blancos was in vain.

Clarence Seedorf's comments bring up an interesting debate regarding Kylian Mbappe's next destination, should he leave PSG.

SPORT (via Sports Illustrated) reported last month that Premier League giants Liverpool is a possible alternative for the Frenchman. According to reports, he is impressed with the project Jurgen Klopp has undertaken at Anfield.

Liverpool could suit the French international. The Reds already boast formidable options in attack, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and the newly signed Luis Diaz.

Mane has been in the news lately with rumours that he is worried that Diaz could be his replacement. The Merseyside outfit could look to offload the Senegal star and bring in Mbappe, considering Mane is already 30.

Another potential option for Mbappe is Real Madrid's arch-rivals Barcelona. The Blaugrana have seen a huge turnaround under manager Xavi. They are weighing up huge transfer targets this summer as they look to return to the pinnacle of European football.

They have been heavily linked with Madrid target Erling Haaland, who many are touting as Mbappe's challenger for future Balon d'Or success.

