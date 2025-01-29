"Perhaps out of resentment or something else" - Inter Miami star hits out at fan group for targeting Lionel Messi

Inter Miami star Federico Redondo lashed out at Mexican fans for their poor treatment of Lionel Messi. Redondo's comments referred to Mexican side Club America fans treating the Argentine superstar poorly during the Herons' friendly match against them on January 18.

Club America held Inter Miami to a 2-2 draw before the MLS outfit won 3-2 on penalties. It was widely reported that Mexican fans booed Lionel Messi during the game.

The Argentine megastar did not hold back as he was spotted showing three fingers to a section of the Mexican fans, gesturing for the number of World Cups his country has won. Then, Messi held up his fingers in the likeness of 'zero' or 'none' - a controversial gesture mocking Mexico for never having won the World Cup.

Speaking about the fans booing Lionel Messi during the game, Inter Miami star Federico Redondo supported him and said (via intermiami.news):

"I think that in all of Latin America, perhaps out of resentment or something else, the only country that doesn’t enjoy watching Leo is Mexico."

Redondo also alluded to Inter Miami's upcoming friendly against Universitario de Peru on January 29 and added:

"Peru is going to enjoy the party and how great it is to see the best player in the world. There is no reason to treat the best player in the world like this. It is a shame that we cannot enjoy his magic.”

Lionel Messi has been crucial to Inter Miami's rise since joining them from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2023. The Argentine led them to their first trophy in history with the 2023 Leagues Cup. They also won the 2024 Supporters' Shield in 2024, with Messi receiving the MLS MVP Award last year.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham claims Lionel Messi will return to stay in Barcelona after stint at the MLS

During an appearance in Davos at the Economic Forum, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham mentioned that Lionel Messi would like to return to Barcelona after his retirement. He said (via The Mirror):

"I would like Messi to live in Miami when he retires, but Leo told me that he only thinks about living near the Camp Nou. There is no player who loves Barcelona as much as he does. You can see the Barca crest on his leg and even on his water bottle."

Lionel Messi rose from the ranks of Barcelona's youth academy, La Masia, and spent 17 years at the club between 2004 and 2021. He is unarguably considered their greatest legend. The Argentine superstar won a club record 35 titles with his boyhood side, including four UEFA Champions League titles and 10 LaLiga titles. Messi contributed 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances for Barcelona across competitions.

Messi's departure from the Catalan side in August 2021 came as a shock as he was confirmed to be renewing even hours before the announcement. However, Barca's economic condition forced him to leave the club as they failed to renew and register his contract. La Pulga moved to PSG in 2021 before joining Inter Miami in 2023, with both being free transfers.

