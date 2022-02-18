"Personal targets have been put aside" - Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri takes Cristiano Ronaldo dig, says there's more focus on team

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri took a dig at Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in a recent press conference.

The Italian coach said that there is more emphasis on the team now than on any individual at the club. Allegri did not mention Ronaldo's name, but it was quite obvious who he was referring to. The Bianconeri boss said in this regard:

“I think that personal targets have been put aside, and there is more focus on the team. We have been together for six or seven months now. We are knowing each other a little more; we feel more like a team.”

Ronaldo and Allegri spent just one season together, where they won the 2019 Serie A title. The 54-year-old manager left the club at the end of that season before being reappointed in the summer of 2021. Allegri did play Ronaldo in the first game of the current season in their 2-2 Serie A draw against Udinese.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then left Juventus to rejoin Manchester United on a two-year contract. According to the Mirror, Allegri's reappointment might have been one of the reasons why Ronaldo decided to leave the Old Lady.

As things stand, the 37-year-old forward is United's leading goalscorer this season, having netted 15 times in 27 appearances across competitions. However, his return has not coincided with United challenging for the Premier League title. The Red Devils are currently in a race for a top-four finish, battling Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Juventus, meanwhile, are not having the best of seasons under Allegri. The Old Lady are currently fourth in the Serie A standings, having accumulated 46 points from 25 games. They are nine points behind league leaders AC Milan.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform at Juventus?

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018. The 37-year-old forward scored 101 goals, and provided 22 assists in 134 appearances for the Serie A giants.

Forza Juventus @ForzaJuveEN

101 goals & 22 assists

2 Scudetti, 1 Italian Cup, 2 Super Cups

1 x MVP of Serie A in 2018/2019

1 x Capocannoniere in 2020/2021

and much more...



THANK YOU GOAT! @Cristiano 134 matches101 goals & 22 assists2 Scudetti, 1 Italian Cup, 2 Super Cups1 x MVP of Serie A in 2018/20191 x Capocannoniere in 2020/2021and much more...THANK YOU GOAT! 134 matches101 goals & 22 assists2 Scudetti, 1 Italian Cup, 2 Super Cups1 x MVP of Serie A in 2018/20191 x Capocannoniere in 2020/2021and much more...THANK YOU GOAT! ❤️⚫️⚪️ @Cristiano https://t.co/TJDURfYuIT

Ronaldo spent three seasons in Turin where we won two Serie A titles and one Coppa Italia. That means Ronaldo won league titles in England, Spain and Italy. However, he failed to win the Champions League title with the Bianconeri, which the club haven't won since 1996.

