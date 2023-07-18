“Personal terms 100% agreed” - Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United will make offer for €65-70m rated striker

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United are set to make an offer for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Red Devils have been on the lookout for a striker this summer. Anthony Martial has been injury-prone throughout his Manchester United career and made just 29 appearances across competitions last season.

Meanwhile, on-loan striker Wout Weghorst scored just two goals in 32 appearances across competitions. He has now returned to Burnley, with United looking for a permanent solution this summer.

As per Romano, Manchester United have agreed on personal terms with Hojlund for a potential summer transfer. They are now looking to submit an official bid, with Atalanta demanding around €65-70 million.

Romano tweeted:

"Manchester United are preparing their opening bid for Rasmus Højlund! Told personal terms are 100% agreed. He wants United."

He added:

"Atalanta told United they don’t want 3 players offered in the deal after initial talks. Asking price around €65/70m. Next step: official bid."

Hojlund had a good 2022-23 campaign with Atalanta after arriving from Austrian club Sturm Graz last summer. He scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 42 games across competitions.

The 20-year-old striker also made his debut for Denmark last season and has scored six goals in six games for the side.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes rejected approaches from Saudi Arabia: Reports

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bruno Fernandes rejected multiple transfer offers from Saudi Arabia this summer.

Fernandes has been exceptional since joining the Red Devils from Sporting CP in January 2020. He has scored 64 goals and provided 54 assists in 185 games for the club, helping them win the Carabao Cup last season.

Hence, it is no surprise he garnered interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, with a host of big-name footballers moving to the country this summer. The likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and Fernandes' compatriot Ruben Neves have already joined Saudi Arabian clubs.

However, as per Romano, the Manchester United midfielder rejected multiple offers as he wants to continue at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire recently announced manager Erik ten Hag has decided to strip him of captaincy. Bruno Fernandes is now expected to take over the armband permanently, having captained the side in Maguire's absence last season.

Fernandes joins the likes of Luka Modric and Heung-Min Son in the list of players to have rejected offers from Saudi Arabia this summer.