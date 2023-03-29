Peruvian model who shockingly supported Pique’s new girlfriend over Shakira sends special message to Georgina Rodriguez

The model, who backed Gerard Pique's new girlfriend in an ongoing spat with Shakira, has displayed her admiration for Georgina Rodriguez after watching her new Netflix series.

The new season of Rodriguez's Netflix series 'Soy Georgina' has left many fans empowered by how she lives her everyday life. The Spanish model has had to deal with criticism over her relationship with iconic forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Yet, the series gives an eye-opening account of how the influencer's life isn't as happy-go-lucky as many conclude.

Rodriguez opened up on the difficulties surrounding her and Ronaldo's lives behind closed doors. They dealt with the death of their baby boy in April last year. Paredes has watched the series and explained on social media how she loves Rodriguez:

“I love this woman. I love her. Obviously, watching the second part of ‘I’m Georgina’, while one here doing the little ones, already plays”.

Paredes was in the news in January after she shockingly supported Pique's new girlfriend Clara Chia after his fractious separation with Colombian singer Shakira. The Peruvian model uploaded a TikTok dance to the popstar's song 'Loca'.

However, she wasn't backing Shakira during a heated back-and-forth between the Colombian and her former partner Pique and his new girlfriend. She said:

“La Shak, pero Clara Chía en este momento“ which translates to "Shak, but Clara Chia at this moment."

Pique and Shakira ended their 11-year relationship in June 2022. There has been massive fallout since with claims of infidelity on the part of the Barcelona legend. The latter even released a song that targeted Clara Chia and her ex-boyfriend.

Georgina Rodriguez stars in new advert for Saudi fragrance Laverne

Georgina Rodriguez stars in new Saudi commercial / Marca

Georgina Rodriguez joined her partner Ronaldo in heading to the Middle East when he joined Al Nassr in January. She has been loving life in Riyadh, getting to grips with the culture and lifestyle of the city.

The Spanish model has also already featured in a commercial for Saudi fragrance Laverne. She gives a candid interview during the promotional video regarding life in the Middle East. She says:

“I feel very safe in this country and really appreciate its family values."

Rodriguez continues:

“I felt very happy to be able to connect with this heaven on Earth. The power and magic that is in the Saudi desert is incredible."

The model went on to explain how she is looking forward to celebrating Ramadan in Saudi Arabia. Georgina Rodriguez might just become more of a household name and step out of Ronaldo's shadow while they are in the Middle East.

