“Pessi getting booed” - Fans make incredible claim as Lionel Messi starts PSG’s Ligue 1 clash against Rennes

Lionel Messi has started for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Ligue 1 clash against Stade Rennes at Parc des Princes. Fans on Twitter are anticipating the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner to be booed.

The Parisian club were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the last 16 stage by Bayern Munich. Messi and co. couldn't score a single goal in 180 minutes over two legs.

There have been widespread reports that the ultras of the Parisian club are planning to whistle Messi during the clash against Rennes. Fans on Twitter are anticipating the same thing. One fan wrote:

"Pessi getting booed."

Christophe Galtier recently claimed that fans don't have any reason to boo the players despite the team's elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Rennes, Galtier said (via RMC Sport):

"For what reason? Last season is last season. (...) There is no reason to whistle the players, they gave the maximum in this competition (in C1). We were eliminated because Bayern Munich arrived in much better shape than us in this double confrontation."

Nevertheless, there are chances that Lionel Messi might actually get booed by fans. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter on the matter ahead of PSG's game:

W. @CFCstorm_ @PSGhub Everyone present in the stadium do your part boo Messi as much as you can @PSGhub Everyone present in the stadium do your part boo Messi as much as you can

W. @CFCstorm_ @PSGhub Everyone present in the stadium do your part boo Messi as much as you can @PSGhub Everyone present in the stadium do your part boo Messi as much as you can

W. @CFCstorm_ @Flyingalexande1 @PSGhub I'm not sorry to say that you are not a real fan if you dont boo Messi @Flyingalexande1 @PSGhub I'm not sorry to say that you are not a real fan if you dont boo Messi

' @SerialWinerKane @PSGhub Yeah i am going to inject the boos Messi will get straight in my veins. About time the midget is held accountable @PSGhub Yeah i am going to inject the boos Messi will get straight in my veins. About time the midget is held accountable

Juninho supports PSG fans booing Lionel Messi and co.

While there have been mixed reactions from PSG fans potentially booing Lionel Messi and co., former Olympique Lyon star and Brazilian former footballer Juninho believes fans have every right to boo players.

He said (via RMC Sport):

"Even if it's Messi, he's still a human being. In the minds of the fans, the last game left is that of Bayern. It wouldn't shock me at all, recalls our consultant in Rothen ignites this Friday . When we play, we are well paid, we do a job that we love very much. In the end, it's for the fans that we do it. Even if it's Messi, it's normal to whistle him, even if there are 35 goals this season. In Ligue 1, they dominate their opponents. What shocked me was the lack of aggression. The fans have every right."

PSG have failed to replicate their domestic success on the European stage. Even Lionel Messi, a proven player in the UEFA Champions League, hasn't been able to bring an end to their misery.

However, whether booing players is the right solution moving forward is questionable.

