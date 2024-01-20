"Pessi ghosting as usual", "Can’t even score against farmers" - Fan ridicule Lionel Messi and Inter Miami after they are held by El Salvador

Fans reacted on X as Lionel Messi-captained Inter Miami failed to beat El Salvador in a friendly game on Friday, January 19.

Inter Miami returned to action on Friday, beginning preparations for the upcoming season. They will play seven friendlies at different places before their Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign begins in late February.

The Herons kicked it off against El Salvador at the Cuscatlan Stadium on Friday. Lionel Messi started the game alongside his former Barcelona teammate and new club signing Luis Suarez.

However, they failed to break El Salvador down, as the game ended goalless. The duo were subbed off at halftime as they began to build their match fitness.

Inter Miami had six attempts on goal in the game, with three being on target. Meanwhile, El Salvador hit the target two times out of an attempted 10 shots.

Despite it being their first friendly ahead of the new season, fans on X left no stone unturned in taking digs at the Herons and Lionel Messi. One wrote:

"Pessi ghosting as usual"

Another tweeted:

"Messi can’t even score against farmers from El Salvador"

Gerardo Martino's side will now move to North America where they will face FC Dallas at the Cotton Bowl Stadium on Monday, January 22.

Tim Howard heaps praise on Lionel Messi for his commitment to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent last summer and had an offer from Saudi Arabia while Barcelona were also hoping to bring him back. However, the Argentine chose to move to the MLS and join Inter Miami instead.

The 36-year-old had a stunning start to life in the US, helping the Herons win the Leagues Cup. He scored 10 goals in seven games as they won their first-ever trophy. He also helped them reach the US Open Cup final, where they lost against Houston.

Former USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard recently praised Messi's contributions to the MLS, saying:

"We've seen the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham - some of the greats - but to see Lionel Messi… let's face it, he could have come to MLS and downed tools. And he didn't do that.

"Last year was a little bit of a teaser, and now it’s like: okay, this is the real thing."

Messi scored just one goal in six MLS games as Inter Miami failed to qualify for the playoffs last season. He will hope to better it this time around, having also been joined by Luis Suarez in attack.