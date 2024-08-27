"Pessi can't relate", "Greatest ever for a reason" - Fans react as UEFA set to felicitate Cristiano Ronaldo with special award at UCL draw

Fans have reacted as UEFA is set to honour the UEFA Champions League top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo with a special award on Thursday (August 29) in the draw ceremony in Monaco. The 39-year-old is the competition's top scorer with 140 goals for three different clubs.

Having made his debut in the competition for Manchester United in 2003-04, Ronaldo went three full seasons - spanning 18 games - without scoring before opening his account in the 2006-07 edition in the Round of 16 against AS Roma.

There would be no looking back from there, as he would win the competition for the first time the next season, bagging eight goals and an assist in 11 games. He would go on to win four more titles for Real Madrid, scoring 105 times in 101 games.

Trending

Ronaldo would score 14 times in 23 games across three seasons with Juventus and six in seven games back at United in the 2020-21 campaign, which remains his last in the competition.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is set to felicitate Ronaldo with a special award on Thursday, as per Madrid Xtra.

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted with elation, with some also taking a dig at his arch-rival Lionel Messi. One tweeted:

"Pessi can't relate."

Expand Tweet

Another chimed in:

"The greatest ever for a reason"

Expand Tweet

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one posting:

"Simple. Mr. Champions League."

One fan wrote:

"Ronaldo's name is written on every award."

Another commented:

"He deserves everything. Congratulations champ"

Ronaldo's latest game in the Champions League was a 1-0 Round of 16 home loss with United to Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the 2021-22 edition in March 2022, with the Portuguese going scoreless across both legs in the 2-1 aggregate loss.

What UEFA chief said about Cristiano Ronaldo's UEFA Champions League achievements

Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo holds many a record in the UEFA Champions League. He's the competition's all-time scorer and appearance maker and is the first to win five titles.

Ronaldo is also the first to score 100 goals in the competition and also the first to do so for a single club (Real Madrid). Ceferin said about the Portuguese legend's Champions League exploits (as per UEFA website):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the brightest stars in the UEFA Champions League constellation. His extraordinary goal-scoring achievements in the competition seem destined to stand the test of time, posing a remarkable challenge for future generations to surpass.

"His sustained excellence at the highest level is a testament to his relentless pursuit of both team and individual honours. Over more than two decades, he has continuously evolved and refined his game while preserving a youthful passion for scoring and celebrating goals. His professionalism, work ethic, dedication, and ability to shine on the grandest stage are qualities that football players everywhere should aspire to emulate."

Ronaldo remains the only player to score for two different winning teams in UEFA Champions League finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback