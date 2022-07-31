Peter Crouch gives 11-word verdict on Twitter about new Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez

Liverpool's summer signing Darwin Nunez has made headlines on the back of his impactful performance for the Reds in their 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield. The striker found the back of the net in his first official game for the club, drawing praise from former Reds star Peter Crouch.

Darwin Nunez got the opportunity to make his Liverpool debut in a massive clash and didn't disappoint against City at the King Power Stadium. Coming on as a substitute for Roberto Firmino in the 59th minute, the Uruguayan made his impact felt by scoring his side's third and last goal, claiming his first honor with the Merseysiders.

After watching the striker's outing, Peter Crouch couldn't hide his excitement as he predicted that the new Reds signing will score a lot more as time goes on.

"Nunez it’s gonna score loads and he has a 10 pack," Crouch wrote in a post on his official Twitter page.

The striker was a huge force to be reckoned with in the Champions League last season, bagging six goals in 10 appearances. That includes two goals each versus Liverpool and Barcelona, as well as one each against Bayern Munich and Ajax.

The Uruguayan finished the last campaign with an impressive 34 goals and four assists for Benfica in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Thanks to those numbers, the Reds picked up an interest in the forward and completed his signing this summer in a deal that could rise up to €100 million. Following his decent start, it'll be interesting to see how far the player goes when the new season kicks off.

What's next for Liverpool and Darwin Nunez?

The Reds are the FA Community Shield 2022 champions

The Community Shield triumph over Manchester City will ensure that the Reds enter the 2022-23 campaign in good spirits. Jurgen Klopp's men are already looking forward to the Premier League, which will officially return next weekend.

All eyes will be on Darwin Nunez when he opens the next chapter of his career in the English top flight. Before that, however, the Reds still have one friendly left versus Strasbourg to conclude their preseason tour.

