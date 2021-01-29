Former Liverpool player makes bold prediction about Reds' season 

Ex-Liverpool forward Peter Crouch has made a bold prediction about his former club. The former England striker claims that The Reds will finish above Manchester United this season and are still in the title race.

Liverpool are currently 4th in the league table - 3 points behind second-placed Manchester United and 4 points behind Manchester City, who have a game in hand. However, the issue for the Premier League champions is their injury list as a number of their top players are on the sidelines.

Liverpool are not in the title race this season according to most pundits and a section of their fans as well. Peter Crouch, however, believes Jurgen Klopp's men have it in them to challenge for the title until the very end. Moreover, he still believes that his former side will finish above arch-rivals Manchester United this season.

“I believed it when they were still going through this bad spell. I had a little bet with Rio [Ferdinand] last night. I still think they will finish above United. I think they’re still in the title hunt. I think they have got some top players," said Peter Crouch.

"I thought Henderson dropping into centre-back tonight was fantastic and, yeah, it’s going to be a struggle at times because Nat Phillips had to come on and I’m not sure what happened with Matip. They’re definitely struggling in that area, but when you’ve got the attacking talent they have on display you cannot write them off," added Peter Crouch.

Peter Crouch thinks Liverpool will fight till the end of the season

Peter Crouch claims that Liverpool's victory over Tottenham on Thursday night is the proof that they are not going to give up any time soon. The Reds were expected to retain the Premier League title this season but injuries to Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez has made their title defence a challenge.

“‘Is their season over in terms of challenging?’ I think they have answered that emphatically tonight. Yes, they were given some gifts tonight but you’ve got to be there to take them. They punished this Spurs team and Liverpool are going to be there or thereabouts," said Crouch.

"Yes they have had a bit of a blip in form, a little downturn in form in front of goal, but these guys are seasoned at knowing how to be around the top of the Premier League," added Crouch.

Liverpool will face high-flying West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday before hosting Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield next week.