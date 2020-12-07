Peter Crouch makes interesting Gini Wijnaldum claim involving Liverpool, Barcelona and Real Madrid

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch admitted that he wants Georginio Wijnaldum to sign a new contract with Liverpool amid links with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Wijnaldum's Liverpool contract ends next summer and the midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga, with Barcelona and Real Madrid said to be keen on snapping him up.

Barcelona and Real Madrid not the only clubs linked with Liverpool's Wijnaldum

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum has been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona

Peter Crouch, who spent three seasons at Liverpool, stated in an interview with Amazon Prime Sport that Liverpool would be a better option for Wijnaldum than Barcelona and Real Madrid.

"You look at Barcelona and Real Madrid and they're the Holy Grail for some teams but sometimes it doesn't work out. Liverpool are a better option than them."

Real Madrid and Barcelona are not the clubs touted as potential destinations for Wijnaldum. The 30-year old has been linked with Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain as well.

Gini Wijnaldum: “I already said it in my previous interviews, I don't speak about my contract situation, I speak about the games. The club should speak about my contract...”. 🔴 #LFC [Amazon] via @dmlynch — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 6, 2020

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool would be willing to sell the Netherlands international in January if they cannot agree terms by that point.

The emergence of young Curtis Jones as well as the signing of Thiago Alcantara in the summer seems to suggest that Liverpool are ready to imagine a side without Wijnaldum.

Advertisement

Barcelona have been persistently linked with the player since the summer. Ronald Koeman coached Wijnaldum during his stint as the Netherlands national team coach and is said to be a huge fan of the player.

88.5% - Of Georginio Wijnaldum's 26 Premier League goals, 23 have come at home (88.5%), the highest ratio scored on home soil of any player with 20+ goals in the competition's history. Lockdown. pic.twitter.com/iuGwdfYqOi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2020

However, midfield additions are not a pressing concern for Barcelona right now, with the club focussed on signing a center-back. Manchester City's Eric Garcia has been linked with the club and could return to the Camp Nou on a free transfer in 2021. Additionally, Lyon's Memphis Depay has been mentioned as a target for January.

Barcelona's arch-rivals, Real Madrid, on the other hand, spent no money in the transfer window gone by. There are rumors that the club is waiting to spend big on Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland next summer.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have endured a turbulent season so far. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane's job is potentially on the line due to a slew of poor results. Barcelona, too, could lose star player Lionel Messi next summer on a free transfer.

Advertisement

Also Read: Barcelona defender Gerard Pique chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo