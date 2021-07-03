Peter Crouch names the signing that would make Chelsea contenders for the Premier League title next season

Former England striker Peter Crouch believes Chelsea could become genuine contenders for the Premier League title next season if they sign Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland is one of the biggest prospects in world football right now. The Norwegian scored an incredible 41 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund in his first full campaign with the club last season.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with Europe's top clubs in recent months. Reports suggested that the striker's representatives even had a meeting with Barcelona president Joan Laporta over a potential move to Camp Nou this summer.

Premier League giants Chelsea are the latest club to register an interest in the Borussia Dortmund star. The Blues are in desperate need of an out-and-out goalscorer.

Thomas Tuchel reportedly lacks faith in the likes of Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham. The German tactician was forced to play Kai Havertz as a makeshift striker towards the end of last season.

Former Tottenham striker Peter Crouch believes Chelsea will become genuine title contenders next season if they manage to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

"If Chelsea sign Erling Haaland, they are title contenders without a doubt. They've got a squad capable of a title challenge and will have confidence after winning the Champions League," Crouch told Paddy Power.

"If they get Haaland, they're 100 per cent in it. It's going to be a fascinating season to see if anyone can topple Manchester City."

"He's world class already."



"He's world class already."

"He just looks angry the way he plays football, it's like nothing I've ever seen."

Chelsea could turn their attention to Romelu Lukaku if Borussia Dortmund refuse to sell Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund announced they have agreed to sell Jadon Sancho to Manchester United for £73 million earlier this week.

However, the German giants are unlikely to part ways with Erling Haaland this summer since the striker still has three years left on his current deal with the club.

Erling Haaland expects to join Chelsea this summer. [@DuncanCastles]



⏳🔵 pic.twitter.com/qrtiWaC0rX — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) June 30, 2021

Chelsea could, therefore, look to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer.

The Belgian striker has become one of the most feared strikers in Europe during his time in Italy. He once again proved his quality during Euro 2020 as he scored four goals for Belgium before they were knocked out of the competition by Italy in the quarter-finals last night.

