Peter Crouch predicts Premier League title winners with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City in the race

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has backed the Reds to win the Premier League title this season over Arsenal and Manchester City.

Crouch played for the Merseyside club from 2005 to 2008, winning the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield. However, the Englishman never got his hands on the league title throughout the course of his career.

The 43-year-old pundit, speaking on his podcast (h/t TheBootRoom), gave his views on the title race and said:

"I think Liverpool as well, you can’t rule out City at all. I think Liverpool win it, City second and Arsenal third I think."

Although there is still considerable time left in the season, Manchester City have their Premier League fate in their own hands. If they win their remaining 16 league games this campaign, they will win their sixth Premier League trophy in the last seven seasons.

Liverpool, as of now, sit top of the table with 51 points from 23 matches, leading Manchester City by two points. The Cityzens, level on points with Arsenal, have a game in hand over both teams. They notably pipped the Gunners to the title last season despite Mikel Arteta's side leading the table for a record 248 days.

Mikel Arteta defends celebrations after Arsenal beat Liverpool

Arsenal beat Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (February 4) by a 3-1 scoreline to reduce the gap between them and the league leaders to just two points.

Some critics said Arsenal were overzealous in their post-match celebrations and that they were perhaps getting ahead of themselves given it was still just gameweek 23. Mikel Arteta himself celebrated by running across the touchline after Leandro Trossard's stoppage-time strike.

Speaking about the win at the Emirates against Liverpool, Arteta said at a recent presser (via club's official website):

"I see a lot of games and in game three, game six, game eight, there are managers and teams celebrating a lot, fans celebrating a lot [when asked why there were big celebrations after the match].

"It’s so tough to win in this league. For sure, it was a big match for us. You can tell how much it meant from the [first] whistle. You could sense the stadium and the atmosphere very different already. It was a great day."

Arsenal's next league game is a derby against West Ham United on Sunday (February 11) at the London Stadium, The Reds, meanwhile, play on Saturday (February 10) and will host Burnley at Anfield, who sit 19th in the table.