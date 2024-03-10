Peter Drury reveals VAR official's reason to deny Liverpool the late penalty against Manchester City

While commentating on the Liverpool vs Manchester City fixture in the Premier League, Peter Drury revealed why VAR refused the Reds a penalty for a late tackle on Alexis Mac Allister.

Jeremy Doku's boot struck Mac Allister's chest after the City winger had initially made contact with the ball in second-half stoppage-time. While the Reds appealed aggressively for a late spot-kick, referee Michael Oliver did not view the incident as an infringement and his decision wasn't challenged by VAR.

Peter Drury, who was commentating on the match for Sky Sports, said about VAR's decision (via TBR Football):

“Word from the VAR, Doku played it in a reasonable position.”

Anfield witnessed another thrilling Manchester City vs Liverpool tie on Sunday, March 10.

The Cityzens scored first as centre-back John Stones got on the end of Kevin De Bruyne's corner kick in the 23rd minute. Liverpool were gifted an opening early in the second half as Nathan Ake played a poor back-pass to Ederson, who fouled Darwin Nunez and conceded a penalty. Alexis Mac Allister stepped up and leveled the scores in the 50th minute.

The Reds took the game to City in the second half, with Nunez and Diaz creating multiple opportunities, but the Reds were unable to take the lead. City also had chances to score with Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden hitting the woodwork.

The Anfield faithful will be disappointed with having to settle for a 1-1 draw and will feel they should have had a penalty for Doku's challenge on Mac Allister.

Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne clash over substitution during Manchester City vs Liverpool draw

During their side's 1-1 draw against Liverpool, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne were involved in a heated discussion on the sidelines. The Belgian midfielder was seemingly unimpressed by Guardiola's decision to substitute him for Mateo Kovacic in the 69th minute.

When De Bruyne noticed that his number was being called for a substitute, he did not disguise his displeasure. Before De Bruyne took his place among the replacements, he and Guardiola exchanged heated words on the touchline.

Guardiola told beIN Sports after the game that the replacement was solely tactical. The manager said (via Express):

"Yeah. I like it, I like it. He's happy now. I like it that he was upset. He has a chance next game to prove how wrong I was."

The draw between the two title contenders was a particularly positive outcome for Arsenal, who maintained their lead in the Premier League standings.