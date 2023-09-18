Peter Schmeichel evaluates Liverpool's Premier League title hopes after 3-1 win against Wolves

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel does not rate Liverpool's chances of challenging for the Premier League title this season. The retired Danish goalkeeper believes the Reds are too vulnerable and cannot keep up with Manchester City.

Following the Merseyside outfit's 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (September 16), Schmeichel said on Premier League's Matchday Live (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

"I don't think [Liverpool] can [keep up with Manchester City]. I don't think [they can]. If there is a team, it might be Arsenal - but that is a big might. I don't think anyone can stay with Man City, we were just looking at that line-up today and you look at their back four, how are you gonna compete with that? [Kyle] Walker, [Ruben] Dias, [Manuel] Akanji and Gvardiol - how can you compete with that?"

He added:

"You can't match it, and Liverpool for sure can't match it. I agree with you [Steve McManaman], they are very, very vulnerable at the back."

Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League table after securing four wins and one draw in their first five encounters this season. The Reds are two points behind Manchester City, who lead the league standings.

The Merseyside outfit locked horns with Gary O'Neil's side at the Molineux Stadium over the weekend. Klopp's men secured an emphatic victory after goals from Cody Gakpo and Andrew Robertson and an own goal from Hugo Bueno.

Hwang Hee-Chan managed to get on the scoresheet for Wolves within the first seven minutes of the encounter, but to no avail as the Reds completed a comeback victory.

"He has a massive influence" - Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Liverpool star for performance against Wolves

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has lavished praise on Dominik Szoboszlai for his performance against Wolves. The German manager insists that the Hungarian midfielder has a huge influence on the team and was a game-changer in their win over Wolves.

Klopp said after the match (via HITC):

“We have to say, he has a massive influence on our game already. He didn’t play well first half; he was there, he lost balls and stuff like this where you think, ‘Oh God.’ We lost so many balls. I think the main situations of Wolves were when we gave the ball away pretty much in the centre-circle and then they had the counter-attacks."

He added:

“But he stays in the game, that’s probably the biggest strength – so it’s not a great game but he stays in the game. Second half we played Curtis and Dom on a double-six, which is a very offensive double-six but they did really well, they did really smart both of them. And so he turned it into a really good game.”

The Reds secured Szoboszlai's services from RB Leipzig this summer for £60 million. The Hungary international seems to have lived up to his hype as he has put on some impressive performances, earning the support from the club's fanbase.

He has scored once in five Premier League encounters for the Merseyside outfit so far this term. It remains to be seen how the midfielder will fare for Liverpool this season.