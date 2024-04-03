Peterborough chairman says PL star will turn Manchester United into title 'challengers' if they sign him

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes Ivan Toney has the potential to make Manchester United real challengers for the Premier League title.

After playing for Northampton Town and Newcastle, Toney went on loan to Peterborough, where he scored 49 goals in 94 appearances. He then joined Brentford in 2020 and has scored 36 goals in the Premier League for the Bees.

Being one of the best goalscorers in the league, Toney has been linked with a move to a 'big six' Premier League side this summer. His contract is set to expire in 2025 and Brentford would not want to lose him on a free transfer.

In MacAnthony's opinion, Toney could be very advantageous to clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool. The chairman explained to Sky Sports (via talkSPORT):

"Put him in an Arsenal team, put him in a Liverpool or a Man United team, he scores 30 Premier League goals in a season. I think anyone who disagrees with that hasn't been watching the last two-and-a-half years."

He added:

"I think there's five clubs in the world who could probably end up buying him and he will improve any of those clubs by a mile. He turns Manchester United into challengers for the Premier League."

United haven't won the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and haven't meaningfully competed for the crown in any season since.

If Toney signs for United, he would have to compete with Rasmus Hojlund, the club's most recent striker acquisition, who has seven goals in 21 league games this season.

Erik ten Hag reveals Manchester United have recognized reason behind injury problems affecting players

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently claimed that the club has an idea about the reason behind the recurring muscle injuries in their squad. Multiple players have missed a significant chunk of the 2023/24 season due to injury issues.

Centre-backs Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez were the most recent players to be sidelined, joining Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, and Altay Bayindir.

Several important players, including Rasmus Hojlund, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mason Mount, and Casemiro have been out of contention at different points throughout the season. The severity of Manchester United's injury problems was adressed by Ten Hag in his press conference ahead of the Chelsea clash. He said (via The Athletic):

“We have an idea (about the cause of the muscle injuries) but we will work on it. Internally, we will deal with it.”

The Dutchman did not share any further details with the press. He will be hoping that his team can see off Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday, April 4.

