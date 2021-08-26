Peterborough United vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

The Championship continues this weekend and will see Peterborough United host West Bromwich Albion on Saturday at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Peterborough United have won just one game so far this campaign. Their only win came in the second game week of the Championship, a 2-1 victory over Derby County after losing 3-0 to Luton Town on opening day. A draw against Cardiff City and a loss to Preston North End means the Posh have picked up four points in four games so far.

📷 Saturday's clash with Preston North End in pictures.#pufc — Peterborough United (@theposh) August 22, 2021

West Bromwich Albion continue to enjoy a rich vein of form under new manager Valerien Ismael. They are yet to lose under the Frenchman and currently sit second in the table. The Baggies are joint on points with first-place Fulham with just goal difference separating the sides.

Peterborough United vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

Peterborough United and West Bromwich Albion have met 19 times in the past. West Bromwich Albion hold a far superior record with 12 wins while Peterborough United have won just four of their games. The other three games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in an FA Cup tie back in 2016. The first meeting between the sides ended in a draw so there was a replay which West Bromwich Albion won on penalties.

Peterborough United Form Guide: L-D-W-L

West Bromwich Albion Form Guide: W-W-W-D

Peterborough United vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Peterborough United

Club captain Mark Beevers picked up a hamstring injury against Cardiff City and remains out of the squad. Jack Taylor and Ricky Jade-Jones are also out injured and will miss the game against West Bromwich Albion.

Injured: Mark Beevers, Jack Taylor, Ricky Jade-Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom will be without Matthew Clarke on Saturday. The defender came off injured in the first half of the Baggies' last league game. Semi Ajayi should replace him in the starting XI. Callum Robinson has tested positive for COVID-19 and hence will be out of the game.

Injured: Matthew Clarke

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Callum Robinson

Peterborough United vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Peterborough United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Christy Pym; Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Josh Knight; Joe Ward, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows, Dan Butler; Joe Grant; Siriki Dembele, Jonson Clarke-Harris

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sam Johnstone; Dara O'Shea, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi; Darnell Furlong, Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt, Conor Townsend; Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant, Matt Phillips

Peterborough United vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Peterborough United have won just one game in all competitions so far this season. Their attack has been lackluster on occasion as they have failed to score in three out of five games this season.

West Bromwich Albion have won their last three league games and have scored nine goals in the process. They lost to Arsenal in the EFL Cup on Wednesday and will be looking to return to winning ways against Peterborough United.

West Bromwich Albion should easily pick up three points on Saturday.

Prediction: Peterborough United 1-3 West Bromwich Albion

