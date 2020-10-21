Chelsea add former legend Petr Cech to 25-man Premier League squad as 'emergency cover'

Chelsea have included Petr Cech in their 25-man Premier League squad as 'emergency goalkeeper cover', despite his retirement from football in 2019.

The 38-year old has been training with the club in recent weeks and has been selected as the fourth goalkeeper in the Blues roster joining Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy, and Willy Caballero.

Petr Cech joined Chelsea's coaching staff last year as a technical and performance advisor following his retirement.

The Czech shot-stopper's association with the Premier League side began in 2004 when Chelsea bought him for a fee of £7 million. During his 11-year stay at the club, Cech registered 494 senior appearances, making him Chelsea's highest overseas appearance maker.

He helped the club win four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Champions League title, and one UEFA Europa League title. Cech also holds Chelsea's all-time record for clean sheets, with 228.

Cech departed Chelsea in 2015 to join city rivals Arsenal for a fee of £10 million, where he won another FA Cup before retiring in 2019.

Petr Cech had established himself as one of the best goal-keepers in the world during his time at Chelsea, and has now been called upon once again to serve the club.

Chelsea have struggled with the goalkeeping position since Frank Lampard has taken over

Burnley FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Frank Lampard has faced many a problem at the goalkeeping position since he took over the reigns at Chelsea in 2019. The Stamford Bridge outfit spent £70 million in the summer of 2018 to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in the world.

Kepa has had a torrid time at Chelsea since his move, making error after error and failing to come to grips with the physicality of the Premier League.

The Spaniard made glaring mistakes against Liverpool and Southampton this season, which led to Chelsea dropping points against both teams.

Chelsea have signed new shot-stopper Edouard Mendy this summer, but with the 28-year-old facing fitness issues, the Blues have been forced to call upon the services of Petr Cech.

Chelsea do have a third choice keeper in Willy Caballero, but the Argentine has done little to prove that he can be a player that Frank Lampard can rely on.