  PFA raise concerns about Chelsea's treatment of club outcasts as duo train away from first-team: Reports

PFA raise concerns about Chelsea's treatment of club outcasts as duo train away from first-team: Reports

By Sripad
Modified Sep 19, 2025 10:38 GMT
FC Bayern M&uuml;nchen vs FC Chelsea- - Champions League group phase - Source: Getty
FC Bayern München vs FC Chelsea- - Champions League group phase - Source: Getty

The Professional Footballers' Association are reportedly in talks with Chelsea over the treatment of their two players, Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi. They want to ensure that both players, who are not in Enzo Maresca's squad, are getting sufficient training time at Cobham.

According to a report in the BBC, the PFA have reminded Chelsea that FIFA have strict rules over players out of the squad, which could lead to contract termination. They have told the Blues that they need to give the two players the 'platform to train to an optimum level', although they are not in the first team.

Maresca spoke about the duo on Friday, September 19, ahead of their match at Manchester United, saying that he has been in a similar situation. He said (via Football London):

"I've been in Raheem's situation and Axel's situation as a player. I know it is not the best feeling. You want to play games, but for different reasons, the situation is the way it is at the moment. The club is giving them the opportunity to work in the right way. That's all I can say."
"I know it is something you like and want to talk about. It's not just Chelsea, it's every club in the world. When for any reason, the player and the club does not find any solution; you give the player the tools to train but if you are not involved in the squad, you are not involved in the squad."
Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi were linked with exits in the summer as Enzo Maresca has made it clear that they are not a part of his plans. However, both players rejected chances to leave as they were not happy with the offers on the table.

Axel Disasi claimed Chelsea blocked move to AS Monaco

Axel Disasi spoke to Get French Football News earlier this month, claiming that Chelsea did not let him join AS Monaco. The French defender wanted to rejoin his former club, but they were unable to reach an agreement with the Premier League side. He said:

“In the period between the approaches from Bournemouth and West Ham, Monaco arrived and that hit me emotionally. I had three incredible years at Monaco. When they came in, all the memories came back. Monaco is home. I hoped that Chelsea would find a solution to allow me to leave on loan. I pushed until the last minute to go to Monaco.”

Raheem Sterling had offers from London clubs, but he wanted his £34 million left on his contract paid before leaving the club. He has two years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge, while Disasi has a deal until 2029.

