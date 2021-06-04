PFA Team of the Year announced

The Professional Footballer’s Association have named their Team of the Year and it is no surprise to see Manchester City dominating the scene. Pep Guardiola’s side have six members in the team, however, none of their attackers made it to the final eleven.

Manchester City lifted their third league title in the last four years, finishing twelve points ahead of second-placed Manchester United. Interestingly, the Sky Blues conceded just 32 goals in their 38 games in the Premier League and that effort is reflected in the backline for the PFA Team of the Year.

Ederson, who kept 19 clean sheets in the 2020-21 season to win the Golden Glove, is named between the sticks.

The back four is forged in Manchester. Ruben Dias, the Football Writers’ Player of the Year, continues his rock-solid partnership with John Stones at the heart of the backline, while Joao Cancelo gets selected at right-back. Luke Shaw, one of two Manchester United players to make it into the team, slots in at left-back.

Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw were picked in the PFA Team of the Year, congratulations lads 👏 #mufc pic.twitter.com/SioH0nm3Lh — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) June 4, 2021

The Englishman’s steady rise this season under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not gone unnoticed. It is safe to say that Shaw is among the top left-backs in Europe at the moment, and his form has propelled him into the PFA Team of the Year.

The midfield also boasts serious firepower and is once again made entirely of players representing teams from Manchester. Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are joined by Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes, with all three players enjoying fantastic individual seasons. De Bruyne finished the season with 6 goals and 12 assists from 25 games in the league, while Gundogan scored 13 times in the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes, on the other hand, has been a revelation since joining the Red Devils and registered 28 goals and 18 assists in all competitions in his first full season in the Premier League.

Manchester United and Manchester City have no representatives in attack

Harry Kane

Manchester City and Manchester United have no players on the frontline of the PFA Team of the Year. Mohamed Salah is the sole representative from Liverpool, a sharp decline from the five Reds in the team last year. Despite the disappointing title defense, the Egyptian still managed 22 goals in the league.

The PFA Team of the Year is revealed 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AFNKF1tGTd — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 4, 2021

The attack is led by the ever-dependable Harry Kane, who won the Golden Boot as well as the playmaker award for the 2020-21 season. He is joined by his Tottenham Hotspur teammate Son Hueng Min to complete a devastating front three.

