"Phenomenal" - Chelsea legend John Terry praises Lionel Messi for FIFA World Cup semifinal performance

Chelsea icon John Terry has heaped praise on Argentina captain Lionel Messi after his sensational display against Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal on Tuesday (December 13) night.

Messi’s side secured an emphatic 3-0 victory at the Lusail Iconic Stadium to reach the Sunday (December 18) final. Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez bagged a brace, while Messi converted from the spot to fire La Albicelste to their sixth FIFA World Cup final.

The PSG ace found the top-right corner of Dominik Livakovic’s goal with his 34th-minute penalty. It was Messi's 11th goal at the FIFA World Cup, making him Argentina’s top scorer in the tournament.

In the 69th minute, Messi produced a moment of magic, beating Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol along the right flank before taking the ball to the byline and cutting it back. Alvarez, who had scored a fine solo goal in the 39th minute, got on the end of the cutback and put it away to triple Argentina’s lead.

Luis Miguel Echegaray @lmechegaray If you're a coach, you tell Gvardiol that he did very well. Stood his ground, didn't put his foot in, forced him outside, made sure not to foul. Everything you're taught to do.



But then, in a few seconds, Lionel Messi destroys your entire belief system



But then, in a few seconds, Lionel Messi destroys your entire belief system

Chelsea legend Terry was mesmerised by Messi’s performance and took to Twitter to call him the greatest of all time (GOAT).

John Terry @JohnTerry26

John Terry @JohnTerry26

That is some performance tonight from Messi Phenomenal

Terry tweeted:

“Phenomenal 🐐 That is some performance tonight from Messi 🇦🇷⚽️”

Messi’s Argentina will play their second FIFA World Cup final in eight years, where either France or Morocco will lie in wait.

Sunday’s final could be my final FIFA World Cup game - Lionel Messi

After helping his team to yet another World Cup final, the 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward, who was chosen as the Man of the Match, said that he's unlikely to play a record sixth World Cup in 2026.

SPORTbible @sportbible Lionel Messi has FOUR man of the match awards in SIX games Lionel Messi has FOUR man of the match awards in SIX games 👽 https://t.co/ItaD88jTDc

Expressing his desire to end the tournament on a high, Messi said (h/t Marca):

“I am proud to be able to finish my World Cup journey playing this final. What I'm experiencing is exciting. Surely Sunday will be my last game in a World Cup. It will be many years before the next one (2026), and I don't think I'll be able to make it. So I hope I can finish in the best way.”

Messi has scored five goals and provided three assists in six games in Qatar, making it the best World Cup campaign of his career.

