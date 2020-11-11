Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is reportedly accelerating his recovery in hopes of being fit enough to play against Atletico Madrid. Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in a crucial La Liga game immediately after the international break.

Coutinho has been out of action since sustaining an injury to his left hamstring on October 24. Coutinho is now said to be training separately in a bid to make himself fit for Barcelona's next La Liga game.

Reports suggest that the signs are said to be good for him to train normally starting next week.

Philippe Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January of 2018 for a club-record fee of €160 million. Coutinho won two La Liga titles with Barcelona in a year and a half at the club, but was unable to make the impact that the Catalan giants desired of him.

Coutinho was heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona in the summer of 2019, and eventually sealed a move to Bayern Munich. The Brazilian joined the German giants on loan for the season.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a successful campaign with Bayern, finding his magic once more through the course of the season, and helping the Bavarians seal the treble.

Philippe Coutinho is facing a race against time to get fit for Barcelona's clash with Atletico Madrid

Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho's performances impressed new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, who decided to keep the former Liverpool man at the Camp Nou after he returned from his loan spell with Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

The Brazilian has been a regular under Koeman since returning to the club. His recovery would be much welcomed by the Dutchman, who recently lost young sensation Ansu Fati to a long term injury.

Barcelona will be looking to secure a much needed win against Atletico Madrid, who they face on November 21, and will be hoping that they can call upon the services of Philippe Coutinho.

Barcelona take on Atlético on the 21st of this month, after the international break. https://t.co/LIkMsRB9Il — Barça Blaugranes (@BlaugranesBarca) November 10, 2020

Atletico are sitting in third place in the La Liga table. Diego Simeone's men are currently unbeaten in La Liga, after winning five and drawing two of their opening seven games.

Barcelona on the other hand are languishing in eighth place, after winning just one of their last five league games. Barcelona will however take confidence from their 2-0 triumph over Juventus in the Champions League, and their 5-2 thumping of Real Betis in La Liga last weekend.