Philippe Coutinho breaks silence and sends message to Barcelona after completing Aston Villa transfer

Having joined Aston Villa on a permanent deal, Philippe Coutinho has dedicated a heartfelt message to Barcelona on Instagram. In his post, he thanked everyone associated with the club, admitting that it was his “childhood” dream to play for the Blaugrana.

Premier League club Aston Villa have signed Coutinho from Barcelona for a €20million (£17million) fee (via Sky Sports). The Brazilian, who has signed a four-year deal with the English outfit, first moved to Villa Park on a six-month loan in January. He has since played 16 Premier League games for Steven Gerrard’s side, recording four goals and three assists.

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial Aston Villa is delighted to announce the permanent signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee! Aston Villa is delighted to announce the permanent signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee! 🙌

Coutinho, who enjoyed a blistering five-year spell at Liverpool, moved to the Camp Nou for a whopping £146 million fee in January 2018. He, unfortunately, failed to justify his massive transfer fee, recording only 25 goals and 14 assists in 106 appearances for the club.

On Thursday (12 May), however, there was no hint of disappointment in Coutinho’s Instagram message to Barca. He simply expressed his gratitude for being able to fulfill his childhood dream. The midfielder’s Instagram post read:

“Playing for Barcelona was a childhood dream, which I was able to fulfill! I am grateful for all the experience I had at the club and today I end this journey by thanking all the athletes, coaching staff, fans and other employees who were part of it all. Thank you.”

Coutinho spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich. Coincidentally, the Bavarians crossed paths with the Brazilian's parent club Barcelona in the quarter-finals. Coming off the bench, Coutinho scored twice and provided an assist in a historic 8-2 win for Bayern.

Coutinho eager to succeed at Aston Villa following disappointing Barcelona spell

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder’s message for Barca did not contain hints of resentment, but it wouldn’t be unnatural for him to feel disappointed. He did not get as many chances as he should have, and as a result, failed to settle down.

Under his former teammate Steven Gerrard, Coutinho has the opportunity to wipe the slate clean. Embarking on a new journey at Aston Villa, the former Liverpool star has asked God to bless his path. On Instagram, he wrote:

“Today officially starts a new phase in my career as a player for @avfcofficial, I am very happy with this opportunity. I thank the club and the coaching staff for their trust, the fans for their affection and the athletes for their companionship. May God bless this new phase in my life! UP THE VILLA ”

Aston Villa are currently 12th in the Premier League with 43 points from 35 games.

Also Read: "This must have an impact" - Gary Neville comments on Tottenham boss Antonio Conte's future at the club amidst PSG rumors

Edited by Samya Majumdar