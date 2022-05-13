"This must have an impact" - Gary Neville comments on Tottenham boss Antonio Conte's future at the club amidst PSG rumors

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville believes the electrifying atmosphere inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium must have moved Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target, Antonio Conte. The Italian tactician, who took charge of Spurs in November 2021, has been linked with the Parisians (via Marca), who seemingly want him to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham took on Arsenal in a high-octane north London derby on Thursday night. With the fifth-placed Lilywhites starting the match four points behind the fourth-placed Gunners, they needed a positive result to get themselves back into top-four contention. Spurs produced one of their season-best performances in front of their supporters, securing a massive 3-0 win to move within a point of Arsenal with two games emaining.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Theo Walcott says Arsenal's Monday night game against Newcastle is MASSIVE after the "Sorry I just want to get out of the Tottenham Stadium to be honest"Theo Walcott says Arsenal's Monday night game against Newcastle is MASSIVE after the #NLD defeat... "Sorry I just want to get out of the Tottenham Stadium to be honest" 😪😅Theo Walcott says Arsenal's Monday night game against Newcastle is MASSIVE after the #NLD defeat... https://t.co/OhDgdj3CHu

Following the match, Gary Neville speculated on Conte’s future, claiming that the Premier League was the best league for the elite manager to prove his mettle. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

“What is happening with Conte at the end of the season? Tonight, there are not going to be many clubs in Europe that Conte is going to be able to go to. This is the league at the moment. I have been critical of this league four or five years ago when it was underperforming in Europe but this is a great league at this moment in time with great managers. It is where I think you want to be a manager in terms of showcasing yourself.”

Neville then went on to praise Tottenham’s supporters for creating an inspired atmosphere, speculating that it would have had an impact on the Italian.

The Englishman added:

“Actually, what he saw tonight was pretty special. In fact, it was very special what he saw tonight. That atmosphere, I have not seen in a stadium in this country this season. And I think this has been one of the highest standard Premier Leagues that I have seen, if not the highest, that is a pretty high compliment.”

Neville continued:

“I think for Conte, that was big tonight. Champions League? No brainer, he stays. The only problem is that he wants to be in the Champions League, he needs to be in the Champions League. So, I do think it is a big night. But irrespective of whether they get into the Champions League, this must have an impact on Conte. I know he is quite ruthless about where he wants to be and what he wants to do. But that must have had an impact on him.”

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte’s proposed offer to PSG doesn’t seem logical

As per Le Parisien’s report (via Marca), Conte has “offered himself” to PSG on a two-year deal. Given Spurs are still firmly in the Premier League top-four race, it does not seem logical for the manager to make such a drastic decision.

Additionally, as Neville has pointed out, the Premier League is now the hottest destination for footballing minds, with no other league packing as many capable managers. Of course, it might be easier for Conte to win silverware at PSG, but there might not be a compelling enough reason for him to leave Tottenham.

Football España @footballespana_ As it stands, Antonio Conte has no deal with PSG.



That will please Sergio Ramos, who was reportedly opposed to Conte arriving at Real Madrid in the past. As it stands, Antonio Conte has no deal with PSG.That will please Sergio Ramos, who was reportedly opposed to Conte arriving at Real Madrid in the past. https://t.co/lW8sHytjIA

The report further adds that Tottenham and PSG could also consider a swap deal, with Mauricio Pochettino returning to his old stomping ground. Even so, Tottenham have no reason to let go of their manager, who has won titles in multiple leagues. PSG could very well part ways with Pochettino at the end of the season, but Conte is unlikely to be the man to replace him.

Edited by Samya Majumdar