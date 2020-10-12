Philippe Coutinho credits Bayern Munich stint for improved fitness

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has credited the season he spent on loan at Bayern Munich with transforming his approach to fitness.

Speaking to Goal during international duty, the Brazilian attacking midfielder opened up on his experiences at the Bavarian club in detail.

“At Bayern, I learned a lot about work, because they are very intense in training. A natural consequence is the evolution in the physical part, which I have really had, because you work a lot and I have worked a lot.

"I already had this way of thinking, but now I have to dedicate myself three or four times more than normal to be successful.”

Coutinho, 28, was shunted out of the first team fold by former Barcelona manager Quique Setien but has been offered a new lease of life by current manager Ronald Koeman.

Koeman, who took over the reins at the club following their 8-2 Champions League semifinal humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich, has also re-integrated the likes of Antoine Griezmann into the squad, while moving on senior pros like Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez.

Coutinho begins the 2020-21 season on a positive note at Barcelona

Coutinho has kicked off the 2020-21 season on a positive note in a new-look Barcelona side, playing in all three La Liga games so far.

Starting in a central position, the skillful Brazilian has also managed three goal involvements so far, dovetailing with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati to good effect.

Once again in the thick of things, Coutinho spoke of his happiness to be involved in Barcelona's first team under Ronald Koeman.

“I’m having a very good time. In these seasons I have achieved many things on a personal and collective level, which is the most important thing. I have returned to Spain with a lot of desire for things to go well and it is also what I want in the national team, every opportunity I have I want to play great games giving my best for the team.”

Barcelona take on Getafe on 18 October after the international break before hosting Real Madrid for the season's first El Clasico a week later.