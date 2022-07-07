"Photoshop 100%" "If I looked like that I would be posting pics" - Lovren and Chelsea legend John Terry wowed by Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah's incredible physique

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren and Chelsea legend John Terry were awestruck after seeing Mohamed Salah's physique.

The Egyptian superstar posted a photo on his Instagram account from his holiday in Greece which has caught the eye of the footballing fraternity.

Dejan Lovren left a cheeky comment on the Instagram post stating that the picture has been fabricated through Photoshop. He said:

"Photoshop 100%."

John Terry replied with the following to Dejan Lovren's comment on the photo:

"To be fair if I looked like that I would be posting pics."

Mohamed Salah's Instagram post can be seen below:

It is worth mentioning that Liverpool started their pre-season training earlier this week. Several key players have returned to training, including Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino.

According to The Mirror, the likes of Mohamed Salah and new signing Darwin Nunez are expected to join the rest of the squad for training next week.

Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to Thailand, Singapore, Germany and Austria for their pre-season tour. The Reds are scheduled to face rivals Manchester United at Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium on 12 July for their first warm-up match ahead of the new season.

Mohamed Salah penned his Liverpool extension whilst on holiday

Mohamed Salah has made good use of the holiday for his career with Liverpool. The 30-year-old winger ended all speculation of him leaving Anfield by penning a contract extension in the middle of his vacation.

The former Chelsea and FC Basel star signed a new three-year contract with the Merseyside outfit which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

Prior to his new contract, the 30-year-old winger had just one year remaining on his current deal with the Reds. According to Sky Sports, however, the Egyptian is now the club's highest earner in their history, with his weekly wages exceeding £350,000.

Mohamed Salah was one of Liverpool's key players last season as they ended up winning the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup and reaching the UEFA Champions League final.

The 30-year-old winger scored 31 goals and provided 16 assists from 51 appearances for the Reds across all competitions. He ended up as Liverpool's highest goalscorer last season.

The attacker also shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min. The pair both ended the 2021-22 season with 23 league goals to their name.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far