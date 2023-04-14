"Photoshopskills -100", "His feet size so funny to his body" - Fans mock Louis Vuitton for hilarious Lionel Messi image in brand new advertisement

Fans reckon Louis Vuitton used photograph manipulation tools to enhance Lionel Messi's height in their latest advertising campaign featuring the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

The Argentinian icon first appeared in a campaign for Louis Vuitton alongside Cristiano Ronaldo just before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November last year. Fans were left in awe after the luxury fashion brand released an image of two of the best players of all time facing off in an intense game of chess.

Messi, who led Argentina to glory in the World Cup, has now returned with another campaign for Louis Vuitton, albeit alone this time. In his second advertisement for the fashion house, he was photographed by British photographer Glen Luchford for a campaign titled 'Horizon Never Ends'.

In a photograph posted by Louis Vuitton on their social media handles, the PSG superstar star can be seen lounging in an airport with the brand's Horizon suitcase. He sported an all-black outfit, including a stylish pair of Chelsea boots and a chic blazer.

While fans were thrilled to see Messi collaborate with Louis Vuitton again, others noticed something strange in the said image. Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point out that the 35-year-old's legs appeared longer than usual in the photo.

Some alleged that the French fashion brand had used Adobe Photoshop to enhance Messi's height. Others, meanwhile, found it funny that the PSG talisman's body was disproportionate, with one fan commenting:

"His feet size so funny to his body."

Another mocked Louis Vuitton's poor usage of photograph manipulation:

"Photoshopskills -100"

Here is what others had to say about the hilarious image:

"Is he (Lionel Messi) 2 meters tall?"

"They faked the legs' length."

"No way Messi is that tall."

"Photoshop long leg."

"Why does it look like an AI image?"

"LV even rigged Pessi's height."

"F*****g hell, you've over exaggerated the height."

Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, meanwhile, expressed his delight at the campaign by commenting with nine face-with-heart-eyes emojis. Cesc Fabregas' partner Danielle Semaan and Bulgarian singer Preslava were also among those who interacted with Louis Vuitton's post.

Lionel Messi's future at PSG is uncertain

It is worth noting that there are doubts about Lionel Messi's future at PSG as his contract ends in June. According to various reports, he is likely to leave the club as a free agent this summer.

Lionel Messi will certainly not be short of options if he leaves the Parc des Princes. Barcelona are said to be keen to re-sign him despite their financial woes, while a move to Saudi Arabia or the United States is also an option.

Poll : 0 votes