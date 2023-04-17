Picture of Bayern Munich midfielder in Liverpool kit goes viral amid rumors of £25m move to Anfield 

Pictures of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch wearing a Liverpool shirt have gone viral following the Dutchman's link to a move to Anfield this summer. Liverpool are expected to revamp their midfield in the transfer window and have therefore been linked with a move for the former Ajax sensation.

Ryan Gravenberch was pictured wearing the 2019-20 season kit. That season was particularly successful for the Reds as they lifted the Premier League title, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

According to the Mirror, the shirt was given to Gravenberch by former Liverpool defender Ki-Jana Hoever. He was also part of the famous Ajax academy along the with the Bayern Munich midfielder from 2014 to 2018. The picture has given fans on social media a lot of encouragement that a deal could take place soon.

The picture of Ryan Gravenberch wearing a Liverpool shirt can be seen below:

- @AnfieldRd96 Gravenberch in a Liverpool shirt Gravenberch in a Liverpool shirt 👀 https://t.co/3jzu5Uxvzd

Jurgen Klopp's side have been linked to numerous midfielders as they look to have a massive summer transfer window ahead of the 2023-24 season. They were heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. According to the aforementioned source, however, the Reds have pulled out of the race to sign the Englishman due to his large asking price.

Ryan Gravenberch has therefore emerged as a potential alternative to Jude Bellingham. The Dutchman, 20, has found it difficult to break into Bayern Munich's first-team this season as he remains behind the likes of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich in the pecking order. With Bayern expected to sign Konrad Laimer in the summer, Gravenberch will fall even further back in the order at the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarian giants are therefore open to selling Ryan Gravenberch in the summer for a fee of around £25 million. According to the Times (via the Mirror), Liverpool have already had a meeting with the midfielder's father over a potential transfer in the coming months.

How has Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch performed for Bayern Munich this season?

Ryan Gravenberch has struggled to secure regular game time at Bayern Munich following his move from Ajax last summer. At the time of writing, the Dutch international has made 27 appearances for the German giants across all competitions and has contributed just one goal and assist.

Gravenberch has made 18 appearances in the Bundesliga but has started one on just one occasion and has never played more than 45 minutes in a game.

It is, however, worth mentioning that the former Ajax midfielder has a contract with Bayern Munich until the summer of 2027.

