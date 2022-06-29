Pictures emerge of Lionel Messi modeling PSG's 2022-23 home kit

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have released their home kit for the 2022-23 season, with pictures emerging of Lionel Messi donning the navy, red and white jersey. PSG shared some of the snaps from the photoshoot via their social media accounts.

As per the Ligue 1 club's sponsorship deal with Nike, the logo is seen on the jersey, replacing the American company-owned Jordan brand from last year's home kit. The Qatar Airways and GOAT logos appear on the jersey for the first time as sponsors.

The new threads are in line with PSG's tradition and feature a Hechter stripe design. As per Classic Football Shirts, the iconic red stripe design on the PSG shirt was started by fashion designer Daniel Hechter. He instituted the design when became the club's president nearly 50 years ago.

The new home jersey is navy blue with a central white stripe flanked by thinner red stripes, and also features shorts and socks that are navy blue. The home kit for PSG Féminine was also released at the same time.

Lionel Messi was one of the few PSG players whose photos in the new jersey were released by the club

Lionel Messi is one of the most well-known athletes in the world and his jersey is always in demand among fans. So it was no surprise that the reigning Ligue 1 champions ensured that Lionel Messi's photos were released online.

As per Marca, Lionel Messi's No. 30 jersey broke the record for the most replica jerseys sold in September of last year, comprising 60% of the club's jersey sales. That figure was more than the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo's No.7 Manchester United jersey and almost €1 million was generated in shirt sales alone.

store3.psg.fr/en/paris-saint… 🏟️Check out our new @nikefootball home kit for the 22/23 season 🟥🟦For the first time, our partners @QatarAirways and @goatapp appear on the first team kit. 🆕🏟️👕Check out our new @nikefootball home kit for the 22/23 season 🟥🟦For the first time, our partners @QatarAirways and @goatapp appear on the first team kit.#𝐼𝐶𝐼𝐶𝐸𝑆𝑇𝑃𝐴𝑅𝐼𝑆🔗 store3.psg.fr/en/paris-saint… https://t.co/h3G9YaazOx

Kylian Mbappe signed a new three-year deal with Les Parisiens last month and he also had individual photos taken with the new jersey. Marco Verratti was another player from the men's team who had his photos released.

The club released a statement on their website, announcing that Qatar Airways would become their new front-jersey sponsors. The statement read:

"The announcement of a new jersey partner is a milestone for the club. We are delighted to see Qatar Airways step up their commitment to the Paris Saint-Germain family. Qatar Airways are extremely involved in sport."

It continued:

"It is an ambitious airline, one of the most acclaimed in the world and by featuring on the Rouge & Bleu jersey, Qatar Airways will increase their global visibility and integration into football just a few months before the World Cup starts in Qatar and way beyond it too."

