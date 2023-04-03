Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ‘liked’ Chelsea announcement to sack Graham Potter after being an outcast under ex-Blues boss

In a surprise move, Chelsea's former manager Graham Potter has parted ways with the club, and the announcement on the official Chelsea Instagram page attracted a lot of attention. This is mainly because out-of-favour Blues' striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang liked the post that revealed Potter's sacking, according to GOAL.

The Gabon international has been on the periphery of the squad for some time now, having not played in any game since February. He was also left out of the Champions League squad for the round-of-16 encounter against Dortmund. Likely due to his lack of game time under Graham Potter, Aubemeyang has endorsed the club's decision to let go of the manager.

The striker's contribution to Chelsea's campaign this season has been limited, with the striker featuring in only 18 matches and finding the net just three times. With his last start for the club dating back to November, rumors are rife that he may be on his way back to his former club Barcelona come summertime.

It's fair to say that the former Arsenal man hasn't quite been able to find his footing at Stamford Bridge, and the departure of Potter may not be enough to convince him to stay.

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK As I mentioned a lot of players were not happy when I went into the players lounge yesterday, and it wasn’t just the result. Today Denis Zakaria and Aubameyang have liked Instagram posts announcing Graham Potter's sacking, which just shows things we’re not right. As I mentioned a lot of players were not happy when I went into the players lounge yesterday, and it wasn’t just the result. Today Denis Zakaria and Aubameyang have liked Instagram posts announcing Graham Potter's sacking, which just shows things we’re not right.

The Blues will now have to focus on finding a replacement for Potter and getting their season back on track. With the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Brendan Rodgers being touted as possible candidates for the job, it remains to be seen who will take the reins at the Bridge.

Chelsea will be managed by Bruno Saltor as they face Liverpool

Chelsea announced the appointment of Bruno Saltor as the interim boss following the departure of their previous coach Graham Potter. The football world was left stunned by Potter's exit, with many wondering who would take the reins and guide the club's return to winning ways.

But in his first press conference, the former assistant manager was quick to acknowledge the work of his predecessor and vowed to build on the foundation Potter had left:

"If I'm here right now it's because Graham and the club thought it was the right step. I'm just here to help the club in the best way I can. I'm here right now, trying to keep the process going. We try to go along with it the best we can. I think Graham did an amazing job. Football is a really complex business and we have to keep going."

Chelsea will next face Liverpool tomorrow (April 4) in a Premier League home clash at Stamford Bridge.

